The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Collette Plaquet's avatar
Collette Plaquet
6h

I think it is important that people know the definitions of communist, socialism, democracy, fascism and the rest. These words are thrown out there with fear attached but a good portion of the population only hears “other bad”. Let’s talk about what these words mean.

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Kenneth Moore's avatar
Kenneth Moore
6h

Trump and his rightwingextremists party are turning the country into a sycophant cult for Russia because Trump is #Putin’sPuppet, there is no doubt about that fact and the rethuglikkkans nationwide are divided into subgroups; white racists/nationalists, white male dominated Christo-Fascists, white jack-booted racist thugs, the white sycophantic women, and finally…all of the rest of the morons and misguided knuckleheads that don’t realize they are not really wanted but are useful idiots…e.g., Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, etc, etc….!

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