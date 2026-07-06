I went on MS Now this morning. The topic was…Communists!!! Or rather, would Trump’s constant daily drumbeating calling every Democrat a “communist” work? And it’s not just Trump, this now is THE daily talking point coming from every member of my former political party with the rise of these Democratic Socialists winning Democratic primaries.

The MS NOW host, Antonia Hylton, asked me pointblank - “Will this ‘Democrats are all communists’ framing work?”

And I answered succinctly- it shouldn’t work, but it WILL work if Democrats don’t FIGHT back against it. This Republican “communist” bullshit will work with voters outside the MAGA base if Democrats don’t loudly & proudly, and aggressively punch back against the charge. If Democrats do what Democrats typically do, turn the other cheek, rise above it all, dismissively refuse to get their hands dirty, hell yes the communist lie will work politically.

Just look at what recent history shows us. A couple crazies on the left a few years back screamed “defund the police,” and within a matter of just a few weeks, the entire Democratic Party got tagged as the “defund the police” party. Why? Because the right (of which I was part of) lied and said the whole Democratic Party wanted to defund the police, and Democrats, thinking they’re too intelligent to get involved in the messy hand to hand combat on an obviously nonsense labeling, arrogantly and dismissively refused to engage against the lie, refused to fight back against it, and for a lot of middle America voters, the defund the police lie stuck.

Or look at the 2024 presidential campaign. Trump spent hundreds of millions of dollars accusing Harris & the Dems of all sorts of terrible things when it came to their support for transgender Americans. “She’s for they and them, I’m for you,” was one of those ads. And what did the Harris campaign do? Nothing. Ignored the onslaught of transgender campaign ads, refused to engage or fight back, and for most of middle America, come Election Day, they were convinced that Harris wanted 3yr old kids to be surgically operated on to change their biology, and she wanted 16yr old high school girls to be forced to get naked with 16yr old biological boys. All lies. All fear mongering, but it worked because Dems thought they were too intelligent, were too good and too enlightened to even have to bother with such nonsense and fight back. And that fear and arrogance probably cost them Pennsylvania and Wisconsin…all because of the transgender issue.

So yes, if Democrats don’t punch back against this communist bullshit, it’ll stick with a lot of voters. Democrats need to punch back and say “fuck no we’re not communists, name one communist nominee, I dare ya, and btw, Trump is an actual fascist who’s got armed masked federal thugs lawlessly roaming our streets denying constitutional rights to immigrants and citizens alike.”

Democrats must get off their arrogant high horse and start fighting back on these culture war issues. They must do this if they want to win, and btw, most Americans are with Democrats on these culture war issues. Most Americans though never see Democrats FIGHTING on these culture war issues, which cause most Americans to think Democrats are out of touch elites who don’t care about the stuff middle America cares about.

I come from the right. When I was on the right, we ALWAYS knew that whenever we got into culture war stuff, Democrats would never fight back. We would privately laugh at Democrats because we knew we could talk about god, guns, gays, communists, you name it, we knew Democrats thought they were too intelligent and too refined to fight on the culture war battlefield.

Democrats better get over that attitude…NOW.

They better fight back on this communist bullshit NOW.

And btw, when I was on MS NOW this morning, I actually said that to fight back, Democrats need to speak like they’re speaking to regular Americans, to working class Americans, and not like they’re speaking to the typical MS NOW listener. There’s a big difference.

I don’t know how long I’ll be a Democrat, but if I can say one day that I helped teach Democrats how to fucking fight, my becoming a Democrat will have been worth it.

Trump is a fascist. I don’t know one elected Democrat who is a communist. Shout that Democrats. Over and over.

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