The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Annette Magyar's avatar
Annette Magyar
4h

I totally agree with you , Joe.

Do not trust these wind socks.

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Loperdo's avatar
Loperdo
4h

So right. They are still believers and they will risk nothing. You risked everything, Joe, and I respect that.

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