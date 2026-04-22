It’s not enough to say you’re sorry. It’s not enough to say you were wrong. It’s not enough to be ashamed of supporting him. It’s not enough to feel bad about supporting him. It’s not enough to say that supporting him is going to haunt you for the rest of your life. It’s not enough to apologize for supporting Donald Trump.

It’s just not enough. That’s the beginning. That’s not the your-hands-are-clean ending. That’s just the beginning for anyone who genuinely sees the light, and and has their come-to-Jesus moment when it comes to Donald Trump, and publicly separates themselves from him. It’s just the beginning to say you were wrong and to say you’re sorry.

Tucker Carlson came out this week and said all of those words a couple days ago on his podcast, in his podcast studio, with his whack-a-doodle brother. Tucker Carlson said, “I’m sorry that I ever supported Trump. I was wrong to support him. I feel ashamed that I supported him. I feel horrible that I convinced anybody else to support him.”

So said Tucker Carlson a couple days ago, to which I responded, “Well, good, Tucker Carlson, but I don’t believe you. These words are empty unless you then do something about it. Your apology is not genuine unless you act on it.

This is really personal to me.

Source: Seth Wenig/AP

Any of my former Republican colleagues or any MAGA influencers—Megyn Kelly, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson—any of these people now trying to separate themselves from Donald Trump: this is personal to me. Because eight years ago, I did publicly separate myself from Trump. Eight years ago, I stood in the public square. I went on my nationally syndicated radio show, and I said, “I’m done. I feel bad that I supported him. I was wrong to support him, and now I’m going to do everything I can to defeat him and my former party, the Republican Party.”

And when I said those words eight years ago, I knew that was just the beginning. And when I said those words eight years ago, when I apologized for supporting Trump eight years ago, damn near everybody got in my face—rightfully—and said, “Prove it, Joe. I don’t believe you, Joe. I don’t trust you, Joe. You’re that crazy Tea Party guy. You gotta prove it. You gotta prove that you mean it.”

And there was always a part of me back then that was bothered by that, but there was always a bigger part of me back then that understood it. That people like me who helped get Trump elected, people like me who helped bring Trump on the scene, people like me who helped inflame his voters—I understood that it wasn’t enough back then for me to just say I was done with Trump. That’s talk. I had to walk the walk. And I did walk the walk. For eight years, I had to publicly apologize more than 10,000 times for supporting Trump. Day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year, I’m still doing it, apologizing for supporting him and explaining why—and explaining why I no longer support him.

I had to do that for eight years. I had to prove myself for eight years, and I’m still doing that. And I get it. But that’s just part of it. I had to also do the work of defeating Trump, of defeating my former party. So for eight years, I’ve done all I can do to help defeat Donald Trump, to help defeat Republicans.

Day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year, I’ve done all I can do and continue to do to defeat MAGA. I had to walk the walk. I had to do the work. I had to prove it. I had to prove to everybody who doubted me and didn’t trust me and didn’t believe me that when I said I was wrong to support Trump, I meant it. I had to walk the walk.

And Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly and Marjorie Taylor Greene and all the rest of you now who are trying to lash out at Trump or take shots at Trump or say you’re done with Trump, separate yourself from Trump: you gotta prove it. You have to prove it. You gotta go out there like I did on every media outlet and every podcast and apologize for supporting Trump and explain why you supported him and explain why you no longer do. You have to do that. You have to get out there and tell everybody. And then you—here’s the test—have to do what I did, and you then work to defeat Trump and defeat Republicans, if you truly believe that Donald Trump is really bad. And there’s the rub.

And that’s what I said to Tucker Carlson. Okay, Tucker, go prove it. Do everything you can for the next seven months to make sure Republicans lose the House and the Senate. Just do that. Go. Go, Tucker. Go do the work. Go prove it.

But he won’t. And Marjorie Taylor Greene won’t. And Megyn Kelly won’t. And Joe Rogan won’t. All of these other MAGA voices, MAGA influencers, MAGA politicians—they won’t do what I did, because there’s a key difference. I left MAGA. I didn’t just leave Trump. I left MAGA. I opposed what MAGA was and is.

Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Megyn Kelly, Joe Rogan, and there are more: they’re all still MAGA. They’re MAGA through and through. They may be pissed at Trump, but they’re MAGA. They’re not leaving MAGA. All they’re doing is positioning themselves within MAGA, to be a MAGA voice when Trump leaves the scene.

So it’s not genuine when Tucker Carlson said, “I was wrong to support Trump.” On that podcast the other day that Tucker did with his brother, outside of saying that, he also talked about how the vaccines never worked for COVID, vaccines are bad, the 2020 election was stolen, brown and black immigrants are coming into this country and making this country worse. They’re still full-on MAGA.

That’s why Tucker Carlson will never go everywhere and apologize, go everywhere and explain himself, and do the work to defeat Trump and the MAGA movement. Because they’re still MAGA. Don’t ever, ever forget that.

Be brave,

This Week on The Social Contract

My Substack Lives are open to all subscribers, unless noted. Please join us this week!

Thursday, 4pm ET: “Unvarnished” with Edwin Eisendrath

Thursday, 6pm ET: “Tequila Talk” with Cliff Schecter

Thursday, 7pm ET: AMA for paid subscribers

Friday, noon ET: “Welcome to the Party, Pal!” with Mike Nellis

APPEARANCES FROM THE PAST WEEK:

INTERVIEWS & QUOTES FROM THE PAST WEEK:

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh is a citizen-supported movement resisting authoritarianism and restoring classic American values like civic engagement, tolerance, and mutual respect. To join our community, sign up to be a free subscriber. To support our mission, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you!