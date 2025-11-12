Hey. This Midweek Meltdown is just another reminder to all of my MAGA friends, all of my Trump-supporting followers, all of the Trump voters out there: you can never, ever, ever again complain about, whine about, or call out the character of any candidate for public office ever again—not after Donald Trump.

I’ve been saying this for years to my MAGA brothers and sisters. When you decided to support Donald Trump, when you decided to align yourself with Donald Trump, when you decided to vote for Donald Trump, you told the world that character doesn’t matter. You said the personal character of a candidate does not matter. That’s what you told the world when you first voted for Trump.

What you have told the world every single day since you decided to support Trump is that it doesn’t matter how bad, how dishonest, how corrupt, how lawless, how cruel a candidate for office or a public servant is. Trump voters, you told that to the world. So you can’t complain ever again about some Democrat with questionable character who runs for office.

You continue to tell the world by supporting Trump that it doesn’t matter if someone is a serial adulterer. It doesn’t matter if someone fucked around on their spouse, their wife, their husband for years. It doesn’t matter. You told the world that it doesn’t matter.

If you support Trump, you’ve told the world that it doesn’t matter if someone uses public office to enrich themselves personally. You told the world that it doesn’t matter if candidates and public servants do that. So you can never, ever, ever again complain about a Democrat who uses their public office to enrich themselves. Because by voting for Trump, by supporting Trump, by sticking by Trump, you said that doesn’t matter.

You’ve told the world it doesn’t matter when a politician lies. Trump lies as he breathes. And you, my MAGA brothers and sisters, you’ve told the world by sticking by him that it doesn’t matter if a candidate or an elected official lies, which means you can never, ever, ever again complain about or whine about a Democratic candidate or elected official lying. Nobody’s going to listen to you because you support Trump.

And for whatever reason you support Trump, understand what I’m saying. You love what he’s done on the border. You love what he’s doing in the Middle East. You love what he’s doing with this or that. Whatever, right? I get it, and I hear all of these reasons why you support Trump. I’ve heard it for years.

But by supporting him, you’ve said the personal character of a candidate and an elected official doesn’t matter. You’ve told the world that all that matters is a candidate or an elected official is doing what you want him or her to do. It doesn’t matter if he’s a liar, if she’s a liar, a cheat, an adulterer, a criminal, a felon, a pathological liar, a psychopath. It doesn’t matter. Nothing matters.

Well it does matter. Character still matters. Character is destiny.

And by the way, my MAGA brothers and sisters, by sticking with Trump, who has said that he will only provide disaster relief to states that voted for him, you lost your right to complain or whine about a Democratic President who says and does the same thing. “I’m only going to provide disaster relief to blue states,” a future Democratic President might say. And you know what, Trump voter? You can’t complain, because you’re okay with Trump doing it now.

I guess what I’m trying to say is, by sticking with Trump, there are consequences. There are consequences to sticking with someone of horrible personal character. And pretty much all of us will agree to that, even if we disagree politically and professionally. We all know exactly who and what he is. Deep down, you do too, MAGA voter.

I think the vast majority of the American people would say, “I’d never want to be married to him. I’d never trust my wife with him. I’d never do business with him. I’d never work for him. I’d never partner with him.” Most Americans say these things because they know Trump has horrible personal character.

A liar. A cheat. Corrupt. Lawless. Dishonest. And cruel his whole life. He’s the antithesis of decent. MAGA, you’ve said you’re okay with that. The problem is, MAGA, when you tell the world that personal character does not matter, do you see what happens? You set a precedent, MAGA. And you lose the ability to complain about personal character down the road.

So you can’t complain about that Democratic candidate for the Senate in some state who’s been married three times and has a history of cheating on his wives. You can’t hold that against him, because that’s who Trump is, and you’ve said you’re fine with that. There are consequences when you tell the world that personal character doesn’t matter, my MAGA brothers and sisters.

I’m thinking of this today, in this Midweek Meltdown, because members of the House Oversight Committee today made public emails that show that Donald Trump again lied. Emails released by the Oversight Committee prove that Donald Trump knew what Jeffrey Epstein was up to. He knew of Epstein’s pedophilia ring.

Trump’s always said, “I didn’t know, I didn’t know, I didn’t know.” He was lying. Trump did know. He knew for years exactly what Epstein was doing: victimizing young girls. These emails also, again, make it highly likely that Trump himself is a pedophile, that he himself was a client of Epstein’s, and that he was sexually abusing and victimizing young girls.

But you made it clear, MAGA, that even if all of this is true, you’ve told the world it doesn’t matter if Trump’s a pedophile. It doesn’t matter if Trump’s in the Epstein files. It doesn’t matter if Trump repeatedly sexually abused and victimized young girls in Epstein’s pedophilia ring, as so many other powerful men did. You’ve told the world, MAGA, that character doesn’t matter.

You’ve told the world, MAGA, that it doesn’t matter whether you’re a good sport. Donald Trump lost an election in 2020, and he refused to accept the result. He refused to congratulate the winner. You told the world, MAGA, that personal character doesn’t matter. You told the world, MAGA, by voting for and supporting Trump in 2024, that it’s okay to be a sore loser, a poor loser.

So you’ve got no right to complain when a Democrat loses an election and refuses to accept the result. You can’t complain about that. You support that. It’s a shame, MAGA. The death of personal character. It’s really a shame.

You have contributed mightily to the death of personal character when it comes to candidates and people who serve in public office. I personally think personal character should matter. But by supporting the President with easily the worst personal character of any President in American history, doggone it, MAGA, you’ve killed personal character as an issue of any importance in this country. That’s too bad, MAGA.

That’s really, really too bad.

