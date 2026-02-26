I’ve got to take off after John Kasich, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, and people like John Kasich, who continue to plead to Donald Trump, who continue to almost beg Donald Trump to be what he is not. To be what he is humanly incapable of. My God, man.

After 11 years of this guy in our face every fucking moment of every day, every fucking week, every fucking month, every fucking year, doing all of his cruel, dishonest, hateful, divisive, unconstitutional, lawless, un-American stuff, there are still people out there pleading with Donald Trump to be better? Pleading with Donald Trump to be on the side of the angels? Pleading with Donald Trump to bring the country together?

There are actually people and Republicans who still believe he’s capable of that? I don’t believe that. And that was my reaction yesterday to a post that John Kasich put out on the day of the State of the Union, prior to Trump’s address last night. John Kasich posted on Twitter and all of his platforms the following (I kid you not):

“The president has a real opportunity at the State of the Union. Bring the country together. Remind us who we are. We saw it for brief moments recently celebrating Olympic medal wins by Team USA. Politics disappeared, and we were simply Americans together. We need more of that.”

Huh, John Kasich? You’re asking Donald Trump to be a unifier, to be a uniter, to bring the country together?

Respectfully, John Kasich, you’ve got to be saying something like this to make yourself feel good or to make yourself look good or something. Because, again, let me tell you, bud: there’s no freaking way Trump will do this in the State of the Union. I said that to Kasich yesterday, before the State of the Union. No way will Trump deliver a State of the Union that will be unifying and bring the country together. No way will he do that.

And John Kasich—this is what kills me—you know that. Donald Trump is humanly incapable of bringing the country together, and John Kasich knows it. Trump is capable only of inciting division, cruelty, and fear. And John Kasich, you know it. You know this.

So here we are, 10 years into the Trump era, and people like John Kasich continue to make this plea to Trump. Not only is this utterly useless, it’s dishonest, and it’s dangerous. This is the thing: at this late stage, to be asking Trump to be something that he’s not, and to do something that he’s not capable of—i.e., be nice and decent and bring the country together—to still ask that of Trump is dishonest.

Because John Kasich is not a dumb man, and I know John Kasich knows Trump is utterly incapable of bringing the country together. And I know John Kasich knew yesterday that there was no fucking way that Donald Trump was going to deliver a State of the Union that was going to bring the country together. I know John Kasich knows this. So in a sense, John Kasich’s lying. It’s a dishonest ask. It’s a dishonest plea. He’s purposely asking something of Trump he knows Trump won’t do. It’s dishonest.

It seems to be all about Kasich, and John Kasich is not alone. There are still a bunch of do-gooder kind of Republicans who don’t consider themselves MAGA, and they want the do-gooder Republican Party back. And gosh, gee, Willie, can’t we all just sing Kumbaya and bring the party of John Kasich and Mitt Romney together? They know that won’t happen. They know that’s not going to happen, but they continue to put that out in front of all of us. This dishonest take. That’s what it is, John Kasich—a dishonest take.

“Please, Donald Trump, bring the country together in your State of the Union.” Kasich, when you do that, you’re making it all about yourself. I mean, think about it. John Kasich knows, first of all, that Trump’s not going to read his post or listen to what Kasich has to say. And John Kasich knows Donald Trump won’t do it. He’s not going to do it. He’s not capable of it. So, in essence, this post of Kasich’s, a public post, is all about Kasich. It’s all about Kasich promoting Kasich.

“Look at me. Look at me. I’m a good guy. I’m a good guy. Oh, please, Donald, bring the country together. Look at me. I’m John Kasich. I want the country to come together. Kumbaya. Come on. Can’t we all look at me? I’m a good guy.”

This is all about Kasich. It’s Kasich talking to Kasich. But it’s also dangerous. When John Kasich puts something out like that—”Please, Donald Trump, be on the side of the angels, and bring the country together!”—he’s putting out false hope to everybody, and that’s dangerous. He’s putting out false hope to everybody who follows John Kasich that maybe this might happen, which is utter bullshit.

And it’s dangerous because it takes our eyes off of what we should be focused on, which is stopping Trump, defeating Trumpism and MAGA—not trying to sing Kumbaya with Trumpism and MAGA. No. Not at all. We need to defeat them. We need to defeat Trump and every Republican who’s going to be on the ballot this November. That must be our focus.

The only way this country comes together is without Trump. Our focus right now must be on defeating Trump and Trumpism. Trying to give Trump a call and saying, “Can we sit down, and can you and I unite the country?” takes us away from our focus, which is pounding Trump and his Republican Party, my former party, this November.

You know I’m all about bringing the country together, and I’m all about talking to Trump’s voters and Trump supporters all the time, and I do it all the time. But I’m also all about defeating what Trump and Trumpism are, because Trumpism is an utterly un-American movement. It’s a fascist movement. John Kasich, our focus right now has to be on defeating fascism, not trying to make nice with the fascists in the White House.

I’ve got to tell you, when I saw that post of John Kasich’s, I lost my shit. And I just rolled my eyes. Come on, Kasich. This is just all about you, this is just you virtue-signaling, John Kasich. Stop that. Stop that, man. I know you’re not terribly relevant right now, and I get that it bothers you. That’s an issue for all of us who are not part of this MAGA Republican Party. But focus on the job at hand right now.

Don’t do this ever again, John Kasich. And anybody like John Kasich, who’s still doing this, getting down on their knees and asking Donald Trump, after 10 years, to be something he’s not? Stop that.

Our only job right now is to defeat what he is.

Be brave,

