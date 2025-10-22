The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: Yes, Trump Is To Blame. But His Enablers Are Much, Much More To Blame

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Oct 22, 2025
3
34
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

So Donald Trump is demanding the federal government pay him $230 million for all the trouble he went thru defending himself against various prosecutions. Yes, it’s u heard of. And yes, it would be one of the greatest acts of public corruption, but can you really blame Trump for thinking he should demand all that money? I mean, his enablers have taught Trump for years that he can get away with anything, that he will never be held accountable for anything bad or corrupt he does

