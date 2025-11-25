This is The Social Contract Community Issue, our free weekly edition built by and for the readers of The Social Contract. If you have something to share with the community, we’d love to hear from you. Please send it our way at thesocialcontractwithjoewalsh@gmail.com. Thank you!

You all had a lot of opinions about Marjorie Taylor Greene that I want to share in this issue, so I won’t take up too much space today. But since my commentary on MTG a week ago, she announced her resignation from Congress. As a former Member of Congress, I have one thing to say about that: it’s wrong for Members to resign before their term is up.

When you run for the House and ask people for their vote, you are committing to serving a two-year term and representing your constituents for two full years. Unless something like a devastating illness interferes, you should keep your word and serve that full term. Marjorie is quitting. And once again, she’s showing us who she really is.

Joe

I believe the cruelty of the Trump Administration will ultimately help defeat MAGA. Most Americans are not cruel. We are spreading the word about ICE’s cruel and unlawful behavior here every week. Please do the same with your own networks, and share any stories and videos you find with us.

FIGHTING BACK

Pritzker ramps up Accountability Panel focused on alleged ICE abuses —WTTW

MTG is insincere, and I don’t trust her. She was trained by Trump. —Donna R.

Has ‘Large Marge’ REALLY turned over a new leaf? I think we’re in agreement. Her mainstream talk show appearances have been interesting. It’s impossible to understand someone without listening to what they have to say. When she’s on one of the white-wing, propaganda machine, bull sessions, I can’t listen to her, because she’s playing to her audience, and suffering fools isn’t one of my strong suits. Everyone is ignorant about some things—no big deal. Willful ignorance, on the other hand, and spreading her uninformed opinion as if it is fact is unacceptable. So I really think we need to be CAUTIOUSLY optimistic. I’ve also heard her say things that lead me to believe that her opinions are “informed” with a certain amount of racism. She still needs to earn her spurs. —Michael F.

I’m a lifelong Democrat, and I can’t stand people such as Marjorie or liars like Trump, et al. But in this moment, my attitude is “let’s give her a chance.” Cautiously. Time will tell if she’s sincere or not, transformed or not. I love YOUR honesty and I can only hope MTG is sincere. If not, we’ll find out soon enough, right? Thanks for speaking out. —Victorie M.

Hi Joe, As far as Marjorie Taylor Greene goes, I totally agree with you. I have to see a lot more of where she stands. Right now, I have misgivings that she’s being truly authentic, or just trying to win back some people she lost. By saying she still is with Trump isn’t a good stance, as far as I’m concerned. In my opinion, I think the man is insane crook, so no, I don’t think she’s done an about-face, or anything close to being genuine. I will have to see more—not just words, but more actions as well. Best regards. —Kat H.

I heard what she said. Now I’m waiting to see what she does. Her supposed turnaround still bears much scrutiny from where I sit, since she also still supports that orange bastard. He’s shown the world who he is with no redemption in the foreseeable future. That being said, why would anyone continue to back someone so reprehensible of character? —Jimmie L.

Hello Joe, I completely agree with your viewpoint concerning MTG and her recent shift in personality. When she publicly apologizes, sincerely, to David Hogg for the abuse she inflicted upon him after the Parkland massacre, perhaps I will begin to believe in her transformation. She must also denounce the lie of the stolen election and Jan. 6. Enjoy your day! —Dale C.

Hello Joe, Could it be that MTG has heard what her own family and GA constituents are saying—that what is coming is surely going to suck money out of their pockets? While it IS possible that this woman has a heart and a conscience, maybe she is just young enough and intelligent enough to see what’s coming—a probable shitstorm that will not only produce a blue wave in the midterms, but possibly turn the Republican Party upside down, never to recover the control they desperately want. Sure, the Epstein thing may turn the religious right against everything Trump, but maybe MTG sees the formation of a new party on the horizon, and she wants in on it. I’m sure she doesn’t want to work at Walmart. —Steve

I think it is an opportunistic shift to survive the flood of Epstein files. —AM64

I think Trump has enough corrupt people around him that any destructive references to Trump in the Epstein files will be erased or changed. As for MTG, she is playing both sides for political gain. —Donna M.

Hi Joe, Thankfully, I have never been sexually abused. But I’m getting sick and tired of people with money getting away anything and everything. I don’t care who or what is in the Epstein files. If government officials (multiple administrations) or high-profile people have done illegal or corrupt things, they should be held accountable. I am tired of our government over many decades covering up for each other. I am suspicious of getting the entirety of the files. Trump can release the files on his own without all this voting bullshit. Either way, I don’t believe that the public will ever get the full files. Keep up the fight. Hugs to Mabel and Fern. —Nancy W.

