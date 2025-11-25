The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Scofield's avatar
Karen Scofield
9h

Love your Headline tonight Joe ‼️ 🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
K B's avatar
K B
5h

Hell no, she is the same racist, climate denier, conspiracy spreading grifting bitch she has always been! I want one reporter to ask her if she still thinks Jan 6th was a peaceful protest, and it's ok to starve kids, veterans, disabled and the elderly??? Notice she her last day is Jan 5th, just in time for her to get her pension and lifetime healthcare!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture