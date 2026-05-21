The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Anita Butler's avatar
Anita Butler
8h

Joe, when you say we have normalized this behavior of Trump, I don’t believe it. Maybe Congress normalizes his behavior, maybe the media normalizes his behavior but you, me, all the rest of us subscribing to Substacks are not normalizing it. Let’s not give up. We are all in. Let’s do whatever we can and each thing we do no matter how small will eventually make a difference. We still can vote so we have to be sure to do that. We can contribute to campaigns in different ways. We are not billionaires but we are the majority so let’s keep going. Take a break. Do something fun. And then come back. We can’t do 24/7. We need breaks. Have fun Spend time with people you love. And then come back

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Pamela Payne's avatar
Pamela Payne
8h

Joe, I hope that you are wrong. But that doesn't mean I am not very worried that our wonderful experiment in a democratic republic is at great risk. I can continue to hope that we the people won't allow the trumpian disaster to ruin what our Founding Fathers worked to establish. May we show the same No Kings determination that they demonstrated.

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