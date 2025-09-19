Dear Social Contract Readers: I wanted to share this important guest post from our friend Mike Nellis, a longtime Democratic strategist and the author of “Endless Urgency”—a newsletter about politics, power, and how to save our democracy. If you want to hear more from Mike, please subscribe! —Joe

About a week ago, I filed a police report and had the Chicago Police Department at my home after receiving a threatening message on Twitter from Laura Loomer—one of Donald Trump’s closest advisors. The message mentioned both me and my son:

This has been a hard week. But I’m not backing down—and if you’ve found value in this work, I hope you’ll become a paid subscriber to my newsletter. It’s just $8/month, and it helps me keep writing, organizing, and fighting back against Trump and Loomer.

For those who don’t know, Loomer has been obsessed with me for years. Almost exactly one year ago, she doxxed my home address and encouraged her followers to come find me. In the 48 hours leading up to that threat, she called me a demon, blamed me for Charlie Kirk’s murder, and told her supporters that I “should not know a moment’s peace.”

Given what happened to Charlie Kirk and Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman—and the rising tide of violent rhetoric from the far right targeting Democrats—I felt I had no choice but to report her. What comes of it, I don’t know. In this country, it's hard to hold people accountable for this kind of language. But I’m doing what I need to do to protect my family, just like I did last year when Loomer first targeted me.

We’re in a dangerous moment. Political violence is escalating. The rhetoric on the right is dangerous and unacceptable—and now they’re using Kirk’s murder as a pretext to come after people like me.

What we need right now are serious adults in positions of power who can tone down the rhetoric, take real action, and actually try to keep people safe. That means addressing gun control. That means expanding access to mental health care. That means securing soft spaces like schools—and having an honest conversation about the epidemic of lonely, isolated men being radicalized online.

If you want to help me keep standing up to people like Trump and Laura Loomer, become a paid subscriber to Endless Urgency for $8/month. Your support helps me fight—loudly, publicly, and without backing down.

Here’s the truth: Loomer keeps coming after me because I’ve been one of her most vocal critics. I’ve consistently called out her, Trump, and this entire movement. I’ve done it in their own echo chambers—on Fox News, Newsmax, and elsewhere—and I’m not stopping now. She thought a private threat would make me back off. Instead, I posted it publicly for the world to see. Because I don’t get bullied. I don’t back down. I’m going to protect my family—and I’m going to keep standing up for what I believe in.

One day, when my son is grown—and if we’ve made it through this insane period—I want to be able to look him in the eye and say: I did everything I could. I fought. I helped give him, and his generation, a shot at something better than what’s happening in America today. That I gave a damn, and I didn’t give in or abandon my values.

I will continue calling Laura Loomer what she is. And I will keep working to hold her accountable for the kind of rhetoric I believe helped fuel Charlie Kirk’s murder.

I’m not going anywhere. I’ll keep doing the work. I’ll keep showing up. I just wanted you to know that I’m okay—and that I appreciate you.

It’s been a hard week. Tensions are high—Democrats, Republicans, everyone. Please, take some time this weekend to breathe. Hug your kid. Call your mom. Watch some college football (which is exactly what I’m about to do). Take care of yourself.

We need you in this fight, too.

