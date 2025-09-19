The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
V for Violet's avatar
V for Violet
42m

Loomer herself posted stuff about Kirk! After his murder, she deleted the negative thing she’d said about him recently.

Mike is live right now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen Scofield's avatar
Karen Scofield
1h

Thanks for turning us on to Mike today, smart man, just like you !! Here's hoping you and your readers have a great, Safe weekend, and will reStack ASAP 💯👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture