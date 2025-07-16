I had a change of heart about something this week that I wanted to share with you. On Sunday, I posted this about the Jeffrey Epstein case, which has been dominating the headlines lately (and frankly I was sick of hearing about it):

Many of you responded here and on other social platforms, and you made some damn good points. You convinced me that we need to care about both of these issues. Here’s why:

Transparency and justice matter. First and foremost, there were real victims in the Epstein case—and real perpetrators. The same transparency and justice we’re seeking with regard to the treatment of migrants are due to the young women abused at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and his “clients.”

“Nothing to see here” is a HUGE red flag. The very fact that Donald Trump is pushing back as hard as he is (here, here, and here) against the release of any relevant evidence in the case suggests that something is amiss. Calling it fake news cooked up by Barack Obama, Jim Comey, and Joe Biden? Telling MAGA world to “move on” from the “hoax”? Demanding that we forget about Epstein—even though he never forgets about anyone ever? It just doesn’t add up.

Trump is facing an internal civil war. It’s crazy, isn’t it? Trump tried to overthrow an American election, he literally works for Vladimir Putin, and he thinks he’s above the law. None of it mattered to MAGA voters. But the Epstein files could be, at long last, his Achilles heel. Much of the criticism of Trump is coming from his own “guys and gals.” Good! That’s as it should be.

MAGA Inc. is being exposed. Dan Bongino, Kash Patel, and Pam Bondi (as well as Charlie Kirk and the entire MAGA ecosystem) were ranting about the Epstein files and the “deep state” for years—-and making good money at it. Now they’re the deep state, and they’re being revealed as the performance artists they are. With any luck, MAGA voters may start to wonder what else they’ve lied about.

This is a unifying issue. Americans across the political spectrum are dissatisfied with how this case has been handled. That’s enough for me. I’m new to the Democratic Party, but there are no sacred cows here. Release the evidence and let the chips fall where they may.

There’s a slim chance that Congressional Republicans might actually grow a spine around the case. Breaking with Trump, Speaker Mike Johnson has called for “transparency” on Epstein—before voting against an amendment to release the Epstein files not once but twice. But all is not lost. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, along with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, have introduced a bipartisan bill that would require the release the Epstein files within 30 days. Johnson is reportedly amenable to bringing it up for a vote. Democrats are also calling for Bondi and Patel to testify before Congress. So stay tuned.

Personally, I hate conspiracy theories. And in the end, there may not be much more to this story than what we already know. There may be no solid evidence of sex crimes or pedophilia against Trump or any other powerful elites. But we still deserve to know that with certainty. Especially since Trump and the MAGA right spent years dangling the Epstein files in front of Americans like a juicy, conspiratorial carrot. If you’re going to rile people up like that for clicks and power, you shouldn’t get to walk away from it quite so easily.

Thanks for helping me to see that.

