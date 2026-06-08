The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
5h

Thank you for the content of this article, Mr. Walsh, yes I definitely agree with you. This man is not qualified to be in any capacity of our government.

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Candace Crocker's avatar
Candace Crocker
5h

Pulte is worse than I thought but more importantly how will we be safe?

Did you see the Platner- Chris Matthew’s interview?

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