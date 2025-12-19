The 18-minute speech delivered by the President of the United States on Wednesday night was predictably maddening. I turned it on for about four minutes, and all I saw and heard was a pissed off old man screaming into a microphone, demanding that I eat a plate of food that’s gone bad, while he kept hitting me over the head with a 2-by-4 and telling me this is the best I’ve ever had it in life. Lies. Lunacy. In other words, the usual from Donald Trump.

We have to pay attention to Trump, because we don’t have much of a choice if we want to stay informed and be active citizens. It sucks, yet this is where we are. But every day, you hear a thousand different takes (including from me) on Trump’s latest despicable comment or Constitution-defying act. So what I want to talk about in this space is what we are missing when we’re distracted by the Trump Show. With the 2026 midterms bearing down on us, today’s theme is elections. And there’s a lot of seriously alarming shit happening just under the radar.