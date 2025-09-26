September has been consumed by the Epstein files, high-profile political violence, and significant threats to free speech. But while our eyes are glued to these headlines, compelling as they are, Donald Trump and his goons are moving to hijack our elections. They’re playing the same old game—lying about “fraud” and “noncitizen voting”—while building the machinery to rig the game. Trump learned well from his last failed attempt in 2020, and now he has far more tools to conduct a coordinated assault on our democracy.

In today’s Social Spotlight, we take a closer look at what’s been happening right under our noses over the past month. Just the past month. We have two choices, friends: fight like hell, or watch this maniac bury our democracy. Stop him from stacking the House. Stop him from stripping away our rights. Stop him from building illegal databases. Stop him from spewing a constant stream of lies to poison faith in elections. Because if we don’t? If we just shrug and hope the courts save us? Trump will continue to gut this republic.