Six months ago, I wrote about the choice we’re facing as Americans: the Constitution or Donald Trump. You can’t support both, I said. It’s impossible. If you’re reading this newsletter, you already know that. You likely made your choice long ago, and it probably seems like I’m preaching to the choir. But if we’re going to save this country, we’re going to have to do things that make us uncomfortable. That includes asking the MAGA people we know to answer a fundamental question: Do you stand with Trump, or do you stand with the Constitution?

I’m old enough to remember when Republicans carried pocket Constitutions and swore they’d bleed for them. I was one of them! Back then, the Constitution meant everything to us. Now, a decade later, so many on the right have traded that sacred document for loyalty to a tyrant who embodies everything it was written to prevent. Supporting Trump is incompatible with defending the Constitution.

Every single day, Trump proves himself to be utterly lawless. He ignores the Constitution, doesn’t understand it, has never read it, doesn’t care about it, and regularly breaks it. There are examples in this newsletter, in the Social Briefing below. So let’s force every Trump supporter to go on the record. Make them say it out loud. Trump or the Constitution? Choose.