I’m just so damn pissed off at all the consultants and the Democratic politicians and the Democratic pollsters and all the Democratic talkers and thinkers in the media saying:

“Oh, hey, Democrats. Don’t fight Trump on this crime issue. This is not a good issue for you. The polls say—and all the surveys say—Trump’s strong on crime, and you’re not, Democrats. So don’t fight him on this issue as he puts the fucking military on the streets in another American city for no fucking need.”

All of these Democratic “smart people” are advising Democratic politicians not to fight Trump on crime, to which I say: BULLSHIT. Democrats, fight. Fight Trump on crime like you're learning how to fight him on immigration. Remember? That was another big issue that you weren’t supposed to touch because you didn’t poll real well on the issue of immigration. That was a winning issue for Trump.

Well, guess what? You began to push back on immigration. You began to push back on Trump disappearing people off of our streets…no due process…going into Home Depot parking lots, 7-Eleven parking lots.

And look here: Trump’s numbers on immigration are tanking. You know why, Democrats? Because you finally fucking took that issue on. Do the same thing here with this issue of crime, and Trump putting troops on the streets of D.C. Fight him on this issue!

Fight him on this issue—don’t back down. Don’t listen to the pollsters and the consultants. Most Americans do not want America’s military on the streets. Crime is bad in most American cities.

By the way, Washington, D.C., is the 21st most-violent city in America. Fight back against him with data and crime statistics. Fight back with him. We don’t want the military on our streets. That’s not what we do in America.

My God, Democrats. Fight! Don’t listen to the pollsters and the consultants and back down on another issue where the vast majority of Americans are with you, if you would just stand up and fight. Man, that’s what they wanted you to do with the transgender issue in the 2024 campaign, but you stayed silent.

Immigration and crime: you—we, excuse me—Democrats are a lot closer to where most Americans are than Trump and MAGA is. So fuck the consultants. Fight.

