Policy. When was the last time you picked up a newspaper and read an article about policy? An actual political article about policy. You remember policy, right? It’s about the issues in people’s lives that actually matter. Stuff like immigration policy, healthcare policy, education policy, foreign policy, economic policy, tax policy, regulation policy, energy policy.

When was the last time you turned on cable news and watched your favorite political show, and they were talking about policy? When was the last time you went to your favorite online news site, and they were talking about policy? When did that last happen?

William F. Buckley, Jr., debates activist Phyllis Schlafly in September 1977 over whether to transfer control over the Panama Canal to Panama. | Firing Line

I’m on a website right now—one of my favorite political websites—and I’m looking at the articles…

Trump critics erupt over disgusting DOJ probe into E. Jean Carroll

Trump continuing to go after his opponents

CNN rips Dems’ deceptiveness after stunning Jill Biden admission (apparently Jill Biden admitted that she thought her husband had a stroke at that terrible debate of his nearly two years ago)

CNN legal experts hammer Trump over his campaign of vengeance

Trump refiles $10 billion lawsuit against Wall Street Journal

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Spencer Pratt’s very LA race for mayor

Gavin Newsom says California will seek a 100% tax on Trump’s slush fund payouts

Nobody can believe Trump threatened to buy a Middle East ally

Ken Paxton’s a bad guy, but James Talarico doesn’t eat meat

Katie Miller says telling her ugly effing husband to shut up is violent

And on and on it goes.

Everywhere you go, articles about who’s up and who’s down. What’s happening in the horse races? What do the polls say? What are the consultants saying about this race or that race? Trump said this. Trump said that. Trump did this. Trump did that. Who slept with who? What’s the dirt? How much did that candidate raise? How much did this candidate raise? Who raised more? Trump’s going after who? People are upset that Trump’s going after who?

I mean, go look at the headlines right now. You’ll see exactly what I mean. On and on it goes. I can’t find anything about policy, about issues. It’s all about personalities and the horse races and the polls and the money raised and the dirt on people and, of course, Trump. That’s kind of all we are these days. There are no articles about policy.

When was the last time you read an article about or watched a show where they had a substantive conversation about policy? We see this ugly bullshit that ICE is doing, and yet, we don’t even talk about immigration policy. We just yell about a video. This country has a long-standing immigration policy problem that we’ve never dealt with, but we don’t even talk about it.

Turn on MS NOW, CNN, News Nation, or Fox News. Here’s what you’ll hear on the issue of immigration: either “Democrats suck because they want illegals in this country,” or “Look at the latest ugly thing that ICE did.” There’s no conversation about immigration enforcement policy in this country. And it’s the same with any other issue you can think of.

We don’t talk about policy these days. We used to talk about policy. But our political media doesn’t cover it anymore. They cover the races. Who will win control of the House? Will Democrats take back control of the House? Will Republicans hang on to control of the Senate? Who will turn out for the election in November? Will Trump fuck with the election? Can Democrats overcome Trump fucking with the election?

That’s what we talk about. We don’t talk about policy and the issues that impact people’s lives. Who are the leading Democrats to become the nominee in ‘28? What do the polls say? That’s what we talk about.

Meanwhile, what’s going to happen to all the middle- and upper-middle income jobs in this country if and when AI replaces them in a nanosecond? Will people still need to go to college anymore? We don’t talk about any of this—not AI policy, not education policy. “Gas is like $8 a gallon at the pump,” we scream. “Trump’s the greatest—it was all Biden’s fault,” others scream. And that’s what our political media gives us. We don’t dig down into energy policy.

And look, I have a daily show. I write stuff every week. I’m interviewed every week. I’m on TV every week. I don’t talk about policy nearly enough. I’m certainly never interviewed about it. I’m interviewed about Trump. I’m interviewed about who’s up, who’s down. I’m interviewed about what the polls say. I’m interviewed about what he said or she said or they said. But I can’t remember the last time I went on TV and was asked about tax policy.

So political media just gives us what we want—is that the deal? Is the problem us? Is this what we want? Maybe we don’t want to talk about policy. Maybe we don’t care about policy. Maybe we’d rather read about and watch and listen to people talk about personalities, what people look like, who slept with who, who’s up, who’s down, who raised money, who hasn’t, what do the polls say. Maybe that’s all we care about: my side, your side. Fight, fight, fight. Race, race, race. Is that all we care about?

That’s the question, I suppose, isn’t it? Political media are all businesses. Even independent media—we’re all trying to make money. Are we just giving the American voter what they want? Do we not care about policy? Do you not care about policy? What does it all mean? I think it means that we’ve become a country obsessed with shit that shouldn’t matter. We’ve lost perspective in this country and don’t care anymore about what really matters: actual policy that impacts people’s lives. We’ve become an unserious country, an unserious people, and that’s reflected by our political media, because they give us everything but actual policy.

We’ve become People Magazine. We just want to be entertained, not informed. Think about that the next time you go online to try to figure out what’s going on politically in this country and what matters right now: when was the last time you read anything about actual policy?

Be brave,

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