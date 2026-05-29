The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Tom Thumb's avatar
Tom Thumb
10h

People don't talk about policy because the oligarchs who run the media don't want it talked about. Why? Because there isn't any solution to any problem we face that doesn't involve rhe redistribution of a vast proportion of their wealth (right when they see the ability to use AI to take the rest of what we have left)

It's a redistribution necessary not because that alone will solve the problems (their greed has ensured the problems are too big to solve with the resources we entrusted them with--we expected them to grow the pie and they ate it instead), but because it will ensure they no longer have the power to decide how everyone else's tax dollars are spent too, and will reiinstill the sense of shared sacrifice required to defeat dictators and kings. Rather than a country where billionaires make trillions off the death of millions as happened in the pandemic.

The rest of us don't talk policy because after more than six decades in which not a single bill has passed Congress without rhe support of the 1%, we've given up on either party ever passing any policy that will make any difference the other party won't sabotage or destroy. We’ve been reduced to begging our representatives to subsidize the insurance industry for health care, for example.

People marvel at the tax rates paid by European countries--how and why do people put up with that? It's because people in those countries actually get something for their gd money and because, as a Frenchman once put it, "In America, people are afraid of the government, in France, the government is afraid of the people."

Is our economy more dynamic? Not really. We have the worst social mobility of any developed country other than Mexico, and Sweden produces 6x the number of entrepreneurs per capita. Most of us are involved in politics to prevent things from getting worse, not make them better. And that’s not going to change until greed, the silent killer, is snuffed out.

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Emma MacArthur-Warner's avatar
Emma MacArthur-Warner
11h

When (good) politicians and candidates talk, they still talk quite a lot about policy. In fact, some of our Democratic candidates focus almost exclusively on policy, usually on making things more affordable. And I appreciate this, but sometimes I actually wish these people would spend a little more time talking not about policy but about the emergency steps we can take to overcome the most immediate threats to our democracy. Policy is vitally important, and of course it’s important for protecting democracy in the long term as well. But it won’t matter what we think about policy if we lose all ability to influence it. So I think winning the midterms, for example, is of existential importance, and in a context where elections have existential importance, it’s not unserious to focus on them a lot.

(Granted, some of the other topics you mentioned are in fact unserious 😂)

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