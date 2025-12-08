Source: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

I’m excited to share some big news with you this morning, my Social Contract readers, and you are the very first to hear it. Today, along with a team of AI programmers, immigration advocates, and legal experts, we are launching the answer to ICE. It’s called PAXIS, and it’s the first app of its kind, offering pertinent information to all Americans and immediate, comprehensive, Constitution-based support to anyone targeted by ICE, as well as their families, neighbors, and advocates.

As you know, I helped build the Tea Party back in the day and rode that wave into Congress. I was one of those Republicans who didn’t just talk about limited government, personal liberty, and the rule of law—I actually believed in it. I haven’t changed all that much, but the GOP has. Over the last decade, those ideals got thrown out the window, especially when it comes to how this country treats immigrants.

Under Donald Trump, immigration enforcement stopped being about public safety or rule of law. It’s been fully weaponized to serve a radical, white nationalist political agenda that tears right through the Constitution. Due process? Ignored. Equal protection? Optional. Human dignity? Forgotten. It’s fucking outrageous. It’s un-American. And it’s all being done in our name.

Source: Adam Bass/MassLIVE

Think about the utterly cruel and lawless behavior we’ve witnessed this year:

Cities under siege.

Raids at dawn.

Unmarked vans.

Masked, unidentified agents.

People violently pulled from homes, cars, stores, churches, schools, and courtrooms without warrants—and deported without hearings.

American citizens and legal residents detained without cause.

Children zip-tied and left crying on sidewalks.

Families erased without warning.

Like you, I’m sickened by it. I couldn’t stand hearing the stories, seeing the videos, and reading the articles anymore without doing something about it—not something performative, but something that could really make a difference. That’s why I’m so proud to launch PAXIS.

SUPPORT OUR IMMIGRANT NEIGHBORS

PAXIS: Help That Speaks Your Language

What is PAXIS? It’s a multilingual AI lifeline built to help families survive ICE raids in real time. It’s not a hotline. It’s not a news site. It’s an emergency-response, know-your-rights tool on your phone, tablet, or computer that gives you exactly what you need the moment the knock comes:

What to say.

What not to sign.

How to alert your family.

How to connect with legal help.

Source: Armando L. Sanchez/Tribune News Service

Imagine you’re an immigrant, and ICE is in your town. Raids are happening every day, and you live in constant fear of being swept up with no warning. No interpreter. No advocate. No time to prepare. PAXIS turns that moment of fear into a moment of clarity—on any phone, even older devices, in any language. And it does it without Big Tech, without surveillance, and without tracking user data. PAXIS also helps journalists verify events in fast-moving situations, cutting through disinformation before panic spreads.

PAXIS: Built By the Community, For the Community

There’s another reason I love PAXIS: it belongs to us. It’s not being rolled out by some billion-dollar corporation; we’re building it ourselves. By crowdsourcing this project, we ensure that PAXIS not only serves who it’s meant to serve, but also meets the very specific needs of our communities. And most importantly, it allows all of us, who feel so helpless right now, to directly, meaningfully, and practically support our immigrant neighbors. We can’t be everywhere ICE is, but PAXIS can.

We can launch the first working version of PAXIS in 30 days by raising just $25,000. Every $10 gives one family access to this lifeline. Here’s how you can help us:

Check out a demo of PAXIS and make a donation at our GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/PAXIS

Share this campaign with your network, especially anyone who has the interest and the means to support the development and reach of this tool.

If you have a wider audience, please talk about it on your show, your podcast, your pulpit, your feed. I’ll be happy to appear with you and discuss it. Just reach out.

If you want to learn more about it, I’m hosting a Live tonight at 7p ET to talk about PAXIS and answer some of your questions. Please join me.

I believe most Americans, regardless of their politics, are not cruel. We’ve been spreading the word about ICE’s cruel and lawless behavior, but now we can actually do something about it as a community of Americans who care. This isn’t about left or right. It’s about basic human decency. It’s about our sacred Constitutional rights. It’s about our American social contract. I refuse to sacrifice any of them, and I know you feel the same way.

When ICE knocks, let’s answer with courage, with clarity, and with an AI-powered, know-your-rights tool that protects. Help me launch PAXIS, and let’s build it together.

Be brave,

Joe

