The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
timebinder's avatar
timebinder
1h

U.S. unite! Clean New Deal, TNU! Rprtr: Have you ruled out a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell? T: I haven’t even thought about it. I haven’t thought about for months. Maybe I haven’t thought about it at all.

R: Why can’t you rule it out?

T: I don’t rule it in or out

https://bsky.app/profile/pc93.bsky.social/post/3m5nd4p6wy22h

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Hilary M's avatar
Hilary M
36m

We’re so busy talking about the Epstein scandal, what about the Maxwell scandal playing out in real time?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture