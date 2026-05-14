Hey, what happened to Bill Maher?

I’ve been wondering this now for, gosh, maybe almost two years. Bill Maher, longtime comic, longtime brilliant comic, host of “Real Time with Bill Maher” on HBO Max. Always been a great, interesting, engaging talk show. Back in the day, I went on Bill Maher’s show a lot. Bill Maher, longtime independent thinker, longtime kind of a small-l libertarian, always a contrarian, always an independent voice, always suspicious of government power and authority.

What happened to Bill Maher? Because for a year or two, increasingly, Bill Maher sounds like nothing but a Donald Trump fanboy. Bill Maher—smart, independent, son-of-a-bitch kind of a comedian—for the last year or two, increasingly sounds like some crazy MAGA dude.

And I don’t mean to offend MAGA dudes out there, but some of you are crazy. I mean, what happened? There’s been a noticeable shift and a noticeable change really ever since Trump began to run again in ‘24, and then from the moment Trump got elected in ‘24, Bill Maher seemed to, with both feet, jump on the Trump bandwagon, which to my way of thinking goes against everything Bill Maher said he stood for, everything comedian Bill Maher represented and advocated.

Look, again, I know I say this a lot: this is personal with me. I need to write a book. Each chapter of the book will be a different public person and me. Like, there’ll be a chapter in there called “Paul Ryan and Me,” “Scott Jennings and Me,” “Jim Jordan and Me,” “Sean Hannity and Me.” There’s a chapter somewhere in this book called “Bill Maher and Me.”

All of these Republicans, all of these so-called conservatives, all of these right-wing media personalities and talkers, all of these general media people like Bill Maher and others, all of these people have been like ships in the night. We’ve passed each other. I was Mr. Crazy Tea Party Guy. I was the guy who comes from MAGA. I’m the reformed MAGA gangbanger. I left all of that. I left Trump, and I’ve been this ship sailing in the opposite direction on the sea. And all of these other people have been sailing in the opposite direction. Just sailing by me. Bill Maher is like that.

I mean, my God—and again, this is personal to me—I used to go on Bill Maher’s show a bunch. Because I don’t think he ever liked me, but I was an outspoken Tea Party voice. I was an outspoken right-winger, and Bill Maher hated right-wingers. He hated us outspoken Tea Party folk. And every time I’d come on, he’d go at me. Every time I’d come on, he’d make fun of me. He’d call me Crazy Tea Party Joe Walsh. And I get it. I understood it, and I played with it. And I went back at him.

But now? He’s nothing now but a crazy MAGA guy? And crazy Tea Party Joe Walsh is now Mr. Never Trumper? What happened to Bill Maher? He used to speak to the unique threat that Trump is. The unique threat is to the truth, the unique threat that Trump is to government power, the unique threat that Trump is to freedom and a free press and free speech, democracy, the rule of law, all the rest.

Bill Maher, a few years back, when I listened to him, used to understand that Trump was a unique danger. Bill Maher is a cynic. He’s a skeptic. I get it—like I am with government authority or anybody in government. And so to Bill Maher, all politicians lie, all politicians bullshit, all politicians to a degree are corrupt. I get it, I get it. All politicians are self-interested. Bill Maher recognized that and spoke to it. But I always got the sense back then that Bill Maher understood that Trump was a unique threat in all of these categories, above every other politician.

But the last couple years? No. The last couple years, Bill Maher’s normalized Trump, kind of embraced Trump. Bill Maher’s lied for Trump. Bill Maher stroked Trump. Bill Maher has actually approved of stuff that Trump has done. Most dangerously, Bill Maher has normalized Donald Trump.

This hit me hard last week. Bill Maher had John Fetterman on his podcast, Bill Maher did. Fetterman didn’t make any sense, because when Fetterman speaks, he doesn’t make any sense. But Bill Maher and Fetterman were, like, laughing about the $1 billion for Trump’s ballroom. Remember Trump’s ballroom? He was going to pay for it privately—no government funding, no taxpayer funding. And now, it turns out that Trump and Republicans are going to put a $1 billion of government funding in to build the ballroom.

And last week, Bill Maher and Fetterman were laughing about this. Like “A billion dollars, that’s just chump change,” Maher said. “That’s couch money. That’s money you’d find under the couch cushion compared to everything else government spends money on.”

What the fuck? A few years ago, $1 billion in government wasteful spending would have meant something to Bill Maher. But more importantly, what the fuck, Bill Maher? It’s not about the money when it comes to Trump’s ballroom. Donald Trump does not have the legal authority to build his ballroom. He never did. He didn’t have the legal authority to tear down the East Wing and begin construction on the ballroom. It’s tied up in the courts right now. He can’t do it, Bill Maher. You used to know that. It’s illegal for him to do this. Bill Maher, you used to care about the law, the rule of law.

And by the way, Bill Maher, what the fuck? That not Trump’s house. That’s our house. That’s the people’s house. Donald Trump doesn’t own it. He can’t do whatever the fuck he wants to it. It’s our house. We’re letting him rent it out—and we’re not even charging him rent—for four years. We’re letting him stay in our house. It’s the people’s house. By the way, Bill Maher, we don’t do palaces in America. We don’t have kings in America. No kings. The old Bill Maher would have been out there with us at these No Kings rallies of the past year or so. Now Bill Maher makes fun of these No Kings rallies. What happened to Bill Maher?

And then later in the podcast, Bill Maher actually said he finds it refreshing how Trump’s honest with the media. Bill Maher finds that refreshing, because I guess Trump’s always speaking to the media. He sits there slumped over at the Resolute Desk and just takes a gazillion questions from the media. And Bill Maher found that refreshing, he said. He found it honest, Bill Maher said.

What the fuck, Bill Maher? The words “Donald Trump” and “honesty” don’t belong in the same sentence. Never ever ever. And the old Bill Maher understood this. Donald Trump lies as he breathes. Every time Donald Trump opens his mouth, he tells a lie. The old Bill Maher understood this. It’s not that Trump sits slumped over at the Resolute Desk taking a million questions. It’s easy to do that when you lie every time you answer a question.

Independent, contrarian, skeptical of government authority and power Bill Maher, that Bill Maher would have and did recoil at a president who lied to the American people every fucking time he opened his mouth.

What happened to Bill Maher?

I had my differences with him on policy. I had my scraps with him when it came to policy. But I always respected Bill Maher, because Bill Maher was smart, he struck me as always independent, and he struck me as principled. But the way Bill Maher has behaved in the last year or two, becoming a Donald Trump fanboy, doesn’t make me question anymore whether Bill Maher is independent and principled and smart. I think he’s sold out all of those attributes he had.

And maybe it goes back to Bill Maher’s private dinner with Trump. When was that? About a year or a year-and-a-half ago. Bill Maher went to the White House and had a private dinner with Trump. And I remember when he did this, I was saying, “Why the fuck would you do that? Why would anybody have a private dinner with Donald Trump? What’s the point of it?” Right? Without the cameras running, it doesn’t matter what Trump says to you at a private dinner; he’s just going to lie about it in front of the cameras or in a tweet or a post the next day.

You’re setting yourself up. There’s no point to meeting with Donald Trump privately, I said to Bill Maher, because you can’t believe a fucking thing he say. You’re going to get played, and all you’re doing, Bill Maher, is normalizing him.

But Bill Maher went ahead anyways, and had his private dinner with Donald Trump. He came out of that private dinner—surprise, surprise—and said, “Donald Trump in private is a really good guy. He’s not at all what he seems like in public. We had a nice dinner. He said a bunch of things to me. He’s not at all what he seems like in the public eye,” Bill Maher said.

It’s as if Donald Trump paid Bill Maher $20 million to come out of a dinner and just normalize who Donald Trump is, because that’s exactly what Bill Maher did. And by the way, me, I’m nothing special. There’s no way I would ever sit down with Donald Trump privately. The only way I would ever sit down with Donald Trump is if the cameras are rolling, is if it’s filmed. Because I want him on tape with everything he says, because he lies as he breathes, and I refuse to normalize that.

And Bill Maher normalized him, purposely normalized him, purposely went out of his way to make it seem like “Yeah, man, he can be crass, he can be crude, but, you know, he’s not that bad, and all politicians suck. And you know what? We gotta stop the hate. So we gotta learn to get along with Donald Trump, bah buh bah buh bah buh bah.”

And wouldn’t you know it? A few weeks later, Bill Maher criticized Donald Trump on one of his monologues, and Donald Trump jumped on Bill Maher again publicly, said they had a horrible dinner. “Bill Maher can’t be trusted,” Trump said, “I didn’t say any of the things that Bill Maher said I said at that private dinner.”

What the fuck, Bill Maher? You walked right into that one.

I’m serious. When I heard Bill Maher last week—Mr. Principle, Mr. Independent, Smart, Smart Guy, Mr. Rightly Distrusting of Government Authority and Government Power—it’s as if Bill Maher cut a private deal with Donald Trump at that private dinner. It’s as if Bill Maher sold his soul to Donald Trump at that private dinner, and agreed to be Donald Trump’s PR flack, to be a Donald Trump booster in exchange for what? I don’t know. Relevance, money, whatever. I’m left to believe that Bill Maher, like so many of my former Republican colleagues, like so many of my former conservative media colleagues, sold his soul to Trump.

It’s despicable. It’s disgraceful. Supporting Donald Trump goes against everything Bill Maher said he believed in back in the day. Normalizing what Trump is goes against everything the old Bill Maher said he believed in back in the day. I’m used to all of my former colleagues selling their souls to Trump. Bill Maher’s not a Republican. He’s not a conservative, right-wing media guy. I’m surprised and stunned that Bill Maher sold his soul to Trump.

Donald Trump is a unique and dangerous threat to this 250-year-old experiment in democracy and self-rule. Donald Trump is everything our founding fathers feared. Donald Trump is a fascist. And the old Bill Maher would have agreed with everything I just said about Donald Trump. And the old Bill Maher would have spoke truth to power and publicly said everything that I just said about Trump.

But this new Bill Maher? This Sean Hannity-esque Bill Maher? How crazy is that? Bill Maher, Sean Hannity. I said before that there’s no universe big enough for both honesty and Donald Trump. Donald Trump and honesty do not inhabit the same universe. I used to believe Sean Hannity and Bill Maher would never inhabit the same universe as well. But now Sean Hannity and Bill Maher are basically living in the same house.

Shame on you, Bill Maher. Shame, shame, shame on you. Shame on you for selling out. And I will still say for not saying what you really believe.

The old Bill Maher would have opposed Donald Trump with every bone in his body. That Bill Maher is gone.

Be brave,

This Week on The Social Contract

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