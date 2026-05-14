The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fatima Sousa's avatar
Fatima Sousa
14m

I used to watch him every Friday and unfortunately he’s lost his mind completely, in my opinion Covid did a number on his brain considering he had it 3 times, ever since then I saw a huge shift with him, I tried watching it and hoped he would snap out of it, but every time I did I was getting angry because I didn’t recognize what was coming out of his mouth, he sounded like MAGA it was completely irritating and disturbing at the same time. Done with him I can’t take him seriously, unfortunately he went to the dark side.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lisa Ferreira's avatar
Lisa Ferreira
18m

I think it got a lot worse after he spent some time with the orange turd

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture