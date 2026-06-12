The ugly face of white Christian nationalism | Source: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

In the past week, two things happened in America that tell us everything we need to know about where this country is right now. First, Pete Hegseth stood in the American military cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer—literally over the graves of the men who stormed the beaches of Normandy 82 years ago—and used their memory to attack immigration.

Hegseth looked out over those white crosses and said:

“Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different, dangerous ideologies. Beaches in Spain, Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria. Boats and men arrive. When will European capitals do something about that invasion?”

That’s what he said. Over the graves of American heroes. At the commemoration of D-Day, when U.S. soldiers helped our allies in Europe battle a diabolical fascist threat coming from inside the house.

How ironic.

Then, three days later, Congress voted to send roughly $70 billion to ICE and Customs and Border Protection—the second massive funding infusion in less than a year—locking it in through the rest of Trump’s term. It passed on a tight party-line vote of 214-212.

ICE officials have already been bragging about their “shopping list,” including wearable headsets so agents don’t have to look at their phones during raids and better data to track where people live. The same thugs who’ve been abusing the civil and human rights of both immigrants and American citizens for more than a year will now have better tools to keep doing it.