The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Watching With Wasserman's avatar
Watching With Wasserman
1h

Joe... quit blaming us for your old party voting in a fascist and then getting embarrassed that the fascists are doing fascist things. We gave everyone the warnings - they refused to listen. We provided the polices to revive the middle class - they rejected that for more hate. Oh and those protests you saw last month? Those were the powerful Democratic voices you seem to ignore. So quit whining and enjoy it when we hold all the fascists accountable.

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Michael's avatar
Michael
1h

Joe, I largely agree with your views on the timidity of the party leadership but there are plenty of Democrats who will take a stand and don’t try to avoid offending anyone and everyone.

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