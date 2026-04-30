Perhaps my biggest criticism of my new political party, the Democratic Party, is that the party is way too fucking cautious, way too fucking scared, always afraid, and just way too soft.

As you can tell, I have a lot of criticisms of my new political party, the Democratic Party, and I say that as a Democrat. I say that as a temporary Democrat. The truth is, I don’t know how long I’ll be a Democrat. When it comes to public policy, clearly, I disagree with the Democratic Party’s positions on most policy. But I did not become a Democrat based on policy.

I became a Democrat almost 11 months ago because I believe my former political party, the Republican Party, is an existential threat to every founding principle of this country. And I want to do whatever I can, for as long as I can, to help the Democratic Party defeat the Republican Party. That’s it. And part of doing that is slapping my new political party upside the head.

There’s just something so fucking timid and afraid about the party. Afraid to say what they believe. Afraid to offend anybody’s feelings. Afraid to stick their neck out on a position, if they think most Democrats don’t agree with that position. Afraid to fight. Afraid to get dirty. Afraid to say who and what they are. Afraid to show what they’re all about. Afraid to (oh no!) reveal any flaws in the party. Afraid to have people look inside the party. Afraid to breathe.

It’s like so many Democrats, and the Democratic Party itself, act like they are afraid to walk, afraid to talk, afraid to breathe without a bunch of pollsters, consultants, advisers, and strategists telling them how to walk and talk and breathe.

Sources: Chuck Schumer (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images), Ken Martin (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for One Fair Wage), Hakeem Jeffries (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

And I’ll tell you something: what a shitty way to exist. How wrong is that of a political party, to be afraid to just say, “This is who we are. This is what we believe”? How wrong is it of a politician, to be afraid to say, “I’m sorry if you don’t agree, but this is what I believe”? Politically, it’s such a horrible kind of position to be in, when Americans—especially right now—are crying out for realness and for authenticity. They’re crying out for people who don’t look, sound, smell, or taste like poll-tested politicians. But that’s still generally what the Democratic Party feels like it has to give the American people.

This is crystalized no better than with this example. I ran across a clip of Ken Martin, the head of the Democratic National Committee, on some podcast. He was asked about the Democratic full report on the 2024 election. Remember that? The Democrats spent millions of dollars and went to all 50 states after they lost the 2024 election to figure out what they did wrong and why they lost.

They spent a whole bunch of money and a whole bunch of time, and talked to a whole bunch of people in all 50 states to try to produce a report—the autopsy—that would explain what went wrong and why Democrats lost. Ken Martin was on this show and was asked, “Why won’t you release the autopsy? Why won’t you put that report out there for the world to see?” And he hemmed and hawed and yada-yada-yada’ed and did his best to avoid the question altogether.

I should note that the report was done a number of months ago now, and Ken Martin said they would release it publicly. He said something along the lines of, “Of course we’ll release it. Of course we’ll put it out there. We’re open and transparent. We lost in 2024, and we Democrats are gonna do some real soul-searching and figure out why that is.” Ken Martin promised over and over again that the DNC would put that full, comprehensive report out there for the world to see. And now, here we are months later, and Ken Martin is still refusing to put out the 2024 report on what went wrong for Democrats. He won’t put it out.

He was pestered again yesterday, and he wouldn’t give an answer. He wouldn’t give a reason. I don’t know that you can describe the weakness in the Democratic Party, the fear in the Democratic Party, the idiotic, overcautious behavior in the Democratic Party better than this:

You get your butts creamed in the election. Kamala Harris loses to Donald Trump. Republicans take over the House and the Senate. You’d better figure out what you did wrong, right? And to their credit, the Democrats did it. They spent millions of dollars, took a year and a half, went all over the place. And Ken Martin said they would release the report so that every Democrat could learn from it. And now, after all of that, they won’t release it.

When he was asked about it yesterday, Ken Martin said essentially, “We don’t need to release it. There’s no smoking gun.” Well, if there’s no smoking gun, Ken, then why don’t you just release it? “Oh, we don’t need to be relitigating 2024. We need to be focused on the midterms,” he said, more or less. In a nutshell, this is why my new party sucks—not only the fact that they broke a promise to every Democratic voter in the country, but they’re scared. They’re scared to death.

They did an autopsy. They talked to Democrats all over the country. They talked to experts all over the country, to tell them what went wrong. And maybe—just maybe—Ken Martin and the DNC didn’t like what they were told. Maybe they didn’t like what they heard. Maybe they thought it would be embarrassing for Kamala Harris or embarrassing for Tim Walz or embarrassing for anybody.

To that, I say: So what? Fuck that. Who cares? You don’t have the balls or the guts to put out to the American public what you did wrong? What pussies. A bunch of advisors and pollsters told them, “Don’t put it out. The answers are too embarrassing.” And they don’t put it out. This is exactly why so many people think the Democratic Party is so fucking weak, so fucking overly consulted, and so fucking afraid of their shadow.

My God, if you don’t have the balls to figure out what went wrong, and then show the American people 1) what went wrong, warts and all; 2) what we’re going to improve upon; and 3) the confidence and the belief in yourselves that, damn it, you’re gonna do something about it, then it’s no surprise that people don’t like the Democratic Party.

The Democrats are going to take back the House, not because of the Democratic Party, but because of Trump. The Democratic Party might take back the Senate. It has nothing to do with the Democratic Party. It’s all because of Trump. Most Americans think the Democrats are wussies and scaredy cats. They think they’re afraid to leave their house without a consultant or a pollster.

Man, the American people would dig—I mean, dig—the realness, the authenticity of putting out who you are and what you did wrong. I think Democrats would really benefit from a real public fight. Democrats need a public fight. They done fucked up. That’s why Trump won again, because Democrats are so afraid, so cautious, so timid, so inauthentic. And now they’re afraid maybe to offend donors, consultants, and campaign people.

It would be such a sign of strength to put out the autopsy, to put out the report of what went wrong in 2024. You promised you would, Democrats, but now you look like just the same old, overly cautious, scared-of-your-shadow bunch. And maybe I don’t really mean what I’m saying here, but as bad and as authoritarian and as un-American as Trump’s Republican Party is, the fact that Democrats are afraid to air their dirty laundry does not bode well for 2028.

To me, it kind of portends that the Democrats really aren’t going to learn anything. I mean, clearly, they’re not learning anything from their autopsy, because they’re still a bunch of wussies. They’re still a bunch of fraidy cats. They’re still a party driven by and led by polls and consultants and strategists instead of real fucking people.

What an opportunity—what a blown opportunity, Democrats—for you to say that you get it. You understand. You’re going to be different now. You’re going to be real. This is who we are. This is where we stand on this issue. If you don’t agree with us, fine, but we’re going to tell you what we think, damn it. That’s what this report would have been.

So now I’m afraid. Because what the Democratic Party needs is a public fight about who they are and what they stand for. That’s not a fight that should go on behind closed doors. That’s not a fight that should go on in some smoke-filled room. It’s the politically smart thing—and it’s the right thing to do for the Democratic Party—to have that fight out in the open, so the American people can see that you’re real, that you’re not afraid, that this is a different day, a different Democratic Party, a stronger Democratic Party.

After the midterms, the Democrats need to have that fight out in public before they pick a Democratic nominee in 2028. Based on the fact that they promised to release this 2024 autopsy about what went wrong, but now they’re going back on that promise and are afraid to release it, tells me that this party of mine is not ready for a full-throated public hearing, fight, debate, argument, whatever in public, about who they are, what they believe, and what they stand for.

And if they don’t have that public fight and don’t show the American people that they’re different, they will lose again in 2028 to a political party that is anti-democratic, un-American, and authoritarian. And it will once again be the Democratic Party’s fault.

Be brave,

This Week on The Social Contract

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