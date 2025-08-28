Another horrible school shooting. Children shot and killed. And the understandably righteous anger from across the political spectrum begins in a nanosecond after we all hear of the shooting.

“It’s the guns. It’s the guns. It’s the guns.” Right away.

“It’s not the guns. It’s mental health, mental health, mental health. Our lack of morals, lack of morals.” Right away.

“This has got to stop. We have to do something.” The shouts to do something right away. Right away before the who, why, what, or how are even known, before we know the facts.

Look, I get it…