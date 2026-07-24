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When it comes to how divided America truly is, the popular/enlightened/intellectual/optimistic thing to say is: “Oh, we’re not nearly as divided as people think. Social media makes it seem like we’re way more divided than we really are. Our politicians, political media, and the damn algorithms are all incentivized to divide us, but get out there in the real world and you’ll see — we’re not as divided as it seems.”

I disagree. I DO think we are a dangerously divided people. I think way too many of us are whistling past the graveyard when it comes to how divided we are. And I’ve felt this way for a while.

As you know, I’ve been on the road all summer — doing my work, my writing, my speaking, all my media stuff on the road — having conversations with “regular” Americans across the political spectrum. I wanted to get away from the experts and the talking heads in the New York City and Washington, DC studios. I wanted to speak with everyday folks. And that’s what I’ve been doing. Speaking with regular folks this summer has only convinced me even more that we are a dangerously divided country.

Two brief stories:

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