Hello friends,

No matter where you stand politically, last week was a tough one for the nation. And it was starkly revealing too, because it became crystal clear who the uniters—and the dividers—are. Here at the Social Contract, we are clear-eyed about the threat of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, but we welcome any and all Americans who are willing to engage respectfully. Obviously, not everyone feels the same way.

While some politicos did call for unity and calm in the aftermath of the tragic killing of Charlie Kirk, others made the situation 1,000 times worse. Some of the biggest voices on the right, from the President and Vice President to the media and Members of Congress, have been broadly blaming “the left” for last week’s killing. “They” did it. Some of these voices have gone as far as to declare a “war on the left.” Even Charlie’s widow, Erika, in a fundraising appeal, referred to shadowy “evildoers” who killed her husband. This is divisive, dangerous stuff.

It’s also plain false: One 22-year-old white man from Utah, raised in a conservative home, is accused of this terrible crime. We don’t even know why yet.

Let’s be clear about something. Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death is horrific. But using his death to call the other side “evil” or to declare “war on the left” is worse, because it’s only inciting more hate and violence. It’s a call for civil or holy war.

That’s why we honor the uniters this week. Senators Chris Coons and James Lankford were particularly good on Face the Nation. In another interview, Lankford, a Republican, specifically condemned right-wing political violence and white nationalism, too—something you rarely hear GOP lawmakers do anymore.

We need more like them.

Joe

Amid all the bad, awful, dumb, stupid, absurd, insane, sickening, despicable, cruel, sad, pathetic, embarrassing, irresponsible, demoralizing, deplorable, infuriating, outrageous, terrible, horrible, Constitution-defying, fascist news of the past week, we have to acknowledge the TOP FIVE HEROES among us. The list is growing, as more and more of us are standing up to the tyrant. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

DAVID ROSE. DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose died in the line of duty while protecting the CDC, a federal building, during the shooting there last month. As Keith Boykin points out, “he didn’t get a presidential medal, a congressional moment of silence, or a lowered flag at the White House.” Rest well, Officer Rose. JEFFREY EPSTEIN SURVIVORS. The courageous young women victimized by notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are continuing to speak out, urging the Republican Women's Caucus to "stand up against abuse of power" and take action to "end the silence and speculation" surrounding the Epstein files. THE JUDICIARY. More good rulings from the judiciary, blocking Donald Trump’s ending of legal protections for Venezuelan and Haitian refugees as well as Guatemalan and Honduran children. And an appeals court has allowed Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook to keep her job after being fired by Trump. FIGHTERS EVERYWHERE. From Illinois National Guardsmen speaking out, to the D.C. attorney general filing suit to halt Trump’s National Guard deployment, to fired FBI agents and former federal prosecutor Maurene Comey contesting their dismissals, kudos to everyone who is fighting back. BRAZIL’S SUPREME COURT. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, known as the “Trump of the Tropics,” was sentenced to over 27 years in prison for a coup plot in Brazil. The Brazilian Supreme Court defied Trump, who placed a 50% tariff on Brazil in an attempt to protect his political ally, ruling that Bolsonaro tried to reverse his 2022 election loss with a plot that included plans to assassinate President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Good call.

HONORABLE MENTION: When Republicans in Congress speak out against Trump, they aren’t heroes—they’re doing the job they’re supposed to do. However, since so few are willing to take a stand, those who do deserve our praise. So thank you, Rep. Thomas Massie, for defending and supporting the Epstein survivors in their quest for accountability, as Trump called the case a hoax.

Good Reads for This Week

I continue to believe the cruelty of the Trump Administration will ultimately help defeat MAGA. Most Americans are not cruel. Keep spreading the word. And share the stories and videos you find with us.

FIGHTING BACK

Here’s what some of you are thinking about this week…

Joe, I’m so very sorry you lost Charlie. I was on with you, Lev, and Michael just now. You said he was like a son. Wishing you comfort and healing during this challenging time. My heart is with you. —Sue G.

My condolences, Joe, to you and our nation in a tragic moment. We can disagree on policy but not decency. For Trump to say this was the radical left is not shocking but sick. Trump is literally a danger to our nation. I am not clear on how Congress and MAGA do not see that we have a President that is an adjudicated sex offender, a serial criminal, incited an insurrection that endangered the lives of every Member of Congress in the Capitol on Jan. 6, yet there has been no accountability. I’m a Democrat, but if the country elected a Republican of decency, I think the tone, the hate would dissipate somewhat, and we could argue policy, not the indecency of our leadership. I did some research—there is not a single President that did not act to bring unity in our most upsetting moments as a nation. Although Charlie Kirk was focused on the right, and I disagreed with certain of his beliefs, he was a hero to millions and worth listening to his ideas, even if we disagreed. Thank you for all you do EVERY DAY to push the message of decency and how our leadership has poisoned the blood of our nation. We must do better—all of us together need to see it! —Jeff

