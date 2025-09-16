The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwynne's avatar
Gwynne
3h

Thank goodness for voices of reason against this frightening escalation of hateful speech. Thank you for your hard work wading through the muck of this regime. Stay safe 💜☮️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jason Merchey's avatar
Jason Merchey
1h

It makes perfect sense why you left that cult a long time ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture