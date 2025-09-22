“Trump is not helping the farmer.”

On this weekend of the 40th anniversary of Farm Aid, we are all this Missouri farmer, who told Republican Rep. Mark Alford to quit kissing Donald Trump’s ass and stand up for America’s farmers, who are being crushed by Trump’s tariffs. We need thousands—even millions—more, just like him, across the country, doing the exact same thing: speaking truth to power. Be brave.

Amid all the bad, awful, dumb, stupid, absurd, insane, sickening, despicable, cruel, sad, pathetic, embarrassing, irresponsible, demoralizing, deplorable, infuriating, outrageous, terrible, horrible, Constitution-defying, fascist news of the past week, we have to acknowledge the TOP FIVE HEROES among us. The list is growing, as more and more of us are standing up to the tyrant. Courage is infectious.

JIMMY KIMMEL PROTESTERS. From regular Americans to Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart, kudos to everyone protesting the firing of Jimmy Kimmel and the threat to our freedom of speech it represents. HEALTH CONSORTIUM. In a strong rebuke to HHS Director Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., cheers to the 10 Northeastern states that have formed the Northeast Public Health Collaborative to issue vaccine guidance and coordinate public health efforts independent of the federal government. COREY BOOKER. The New Jersey Senator didn’t let FBI Director Kash Patel off easy at a contentious Senate hearing this week. STEVEN MERRYDAY. A senior U.S. district judge out of the Middle District of Florida, Merryday struck down Trump's $15 billion suit against the New York Times, calling it “decidedly improper and impermissible.” STOP TRUMP COALITION. This group of more than 50 British unions and charities organized a rally in London’s Parliament Square, attended by thousands of Britons, to protest Trump’s second state visit to the United Kingdom. Jolly good.

HONORABLE MENTION: When Republicans in Congress speak out against Trump, they aren’t heroes—they’re doing the job they’re supposed to do. However, since so few are willing to take a stand, those who do deserve our praise. So thank you, Don Bacon, for calling out Trump and AG Pam Bondi for their unconstitutional threats against the First Amendment.

I continue to believe the cruelty of the Trump Administration will ultimately help defeat MAGA. Most Americans are not cruel. Keep spreading the word. And share the stories and videos you find with us.

Hi Joe, Just got back from our weekly No Kings demonstration. It was extra important tonight. We have a Sikh Temple or Gurdwara, as I found out after reading the linked article, in our area. According to a member of the Gurdwara that I spoke with this evening, ICE detained a 73-year-old grandmother when she went for her routine check-in in San Francisco this past Monday. Also, according to him, she has diabetes and a heart condition. Of course, she doesn't have her medications. According to him, she was transported to a Bakersfield detention center on Tuesday. According to him, when the family was able to talk with her, she had only been given one bottle of water and a couple of pieces of bread. Not a good diet for anyone, much less a diabetic. According to this man, the Gurdwara and the owners of her place of employment are working to get her legal counsel. This gentleman said to me that he had concerns about violence towards our protest because they were attending this evening. I told him that I had the same concerns. We did not have any violence. We had probably triple the attendees due to members of the Sikh community. Only one person (a woman) flipped us off that I know of. The protest was filmed by the press, and members of Rep. John Garamendi's office were in attendance. Here is the link to the original article: ICE Detains East Bay Grandmother, 73, with No Criminal History Just wanted to pass this along to you. —Nancy W.

FIGHTING BACK

Here’s what some of you are thinking about this week…

Joe, I listen every day. I also watch the news every morning. In the 90 minutes I watch with my wife every morning while getting ready for work, there are at least 2 DHS commercials with Kristi Noem touting their immigration enforcement. The latest is directed at CPD officers and recruiting them to join ICE. My question is, what are the Democrats doing to counter this? The way I see it, your new party is losing the PR battle and BADLY. —Matt, a concerned citizen

Hi Joe, I have been watching the FBI Director’s hearing. How is it possible that someone, not elected by the people, has the nerve to speak to the Senators the way he does? He should be charged with contempt. He is making a mockery of these hearings. I think he may be hoping the more outrageous he gets, the less we will watch. He should not pin his hopes on wearing us out. —Letitia K.

Joe: Love your work. Trump says he will provide proof (they have it, they say, 100%) and evidence about the folks in boats they blew up off Venezuela. Sound familiar? Obama’s birth certificate—years of BS about the “proof” they have, and never had any. Lies all day, every day. They don’t have any. It should be demanded by Dems, media, etc., but won’t be. Kari Lake says colleges are indoctrination camps. No doubt she’s clueless. No, people get pushed, bullied, smacked down, etc., and some hit their limit and stand up, strike back, etc. In no way am I justifying or defending the murder of Charlie Kirk, nor anyone else. Just saying that’s how this stuff happens—basic human behavior. VP Vance states his BS lies about “statistical fact,” and the left being more violent than the right. Prove it with the data, VP. He has none, and Dems, media, etc., don’t push him or others for proof (see Venezuela, above). Mr. Netanyahu, the Israeli leader, on Monday argued that every country has the right to “defend itself beyond its borders,” while speaking at a press conference in Jerusalem with Mr. Rubio. I agree on that point. Too bad our politicians here don’t see it that way when it comes to Ukraine being attacked by Russia. Ukraine is not to use weapons, etc., to attack Russia. WTF? Have never understood (because it is garbage) that BS from Biden, Trump, and others. I am a veteran, and not being able to attack the enemy is pure BS, especially when you are attacked. Imagine if Churchill, etc., had those restraints 85 years ago. —Bill T.

Good afternoon, Joe. I hope you don’t mind the informal salutation. I feel like we’ve been friends for years. I wanted to email you some feedback on your show today (9/16/25). Why is the right (R) accusing the left (L) of the killing of Charlie Kirk? I can only respond to that question with the fear you spoke of: to further the goals of Project 2025 and form a Christian Nationalist country. I agree that the (R) has been waiting for something to pounce on to take further steps towards their agenda (preferably without anyone noticing). This sure put a stop to “Release the Epstein files.” They’ve been trying to find something to distract from that—and they got it with a cherry on top. “They, they, they did this...” is what the (R) is crying out. Sadly, it’s another incident of finger-pointing and name-calling—playground behavior. Are we all “grownups” here, or no? It seems to me that the (R) likes to accuse, but I rarely hear them giving concrete examples for their accusations. You read my mind (thank you) when you brought up Melissa Hortman’s death and the lack of mention of sympathy for her death by the (R), which frankly, makes me sad. Some advice I wouldn’t mind sharing with the world is from my parents, though I’m sure they weren’t alone in this, which they gave me when I was a kid: when situations like this happen, you shouldn’t lower yourself to their level (of bad behavior) but rather, rise above it. Two wrongs don’t make a right. Honestly, I think some folks need to be sent to their room without supper! Lastly, I want to thank you SO much for all that you do every day! Finding you on Substack has been a lifesaver for me. I do have grave concerns for our country. I think of my Belgian-born Dad, whose ship was torpedoed during WWII while part of the Merchant Marines of the Netherlands. He told me stories of his time on board and of back home when his aunt was killed by a bombing of the local movie theater, and of his mother hiding Jewish people in her ceiling. My Dad attained his U.S. citizenship in 1945. I imagine that all that is happening today in our country would be mind-numbing (are we doing this again?). I can’t help but think that this was “saved” for the second presidential term, so fewer people of the WWII era would be alive to “save” us from this peril. Well, I’ve taken enough of your time. You are a remarkable man! I enjoy your energy and passion. Thank you for taking the time to read this. —Sally M. P.S. Reminder: Trump is disgraceful. Trump lies every time he opens his mouth. Trump IS in the Epstein files.

