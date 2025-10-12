Hello friends,

It’s been a hell of a year for all of us, but federal employees have been hit especially hard. First, “DOGE” told thousands of them to take a walk back in the spring (though hundreds were later brought back because, duh, vital government functions were left undone). Now, Project 2025 mastermind and current Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought is using the government shutdown as a pretext to lay off thousands more.

But it gets worse—because everything gets worse in the Trump era. Donald Trump says the layoffs will be “Democrat-oriented,” and further, for the furloughed employees still left with a job, he’s not guaranteeing back pay to all of them. ​​“There are some people that don’t deserve to be taken care of,” Trump said. “And we’ll take care of them in a different way.” Whatever that means.

As David Pakman writes, this could well be a violation of “the First and Fifth Amendments, by punishing political beliefs and denying equal treatment; the Civil Service Reform Act and Hatch Act, which forbid political discrimination in federal employment; and criminal laws against misuse of public funds and abuse of power.” That certainly tracks for a lifelong criminal and fascist leader who doesn’t give a shit about the rule of law.

Amid all the bad, awful, dumb, stupid, absurd, insane, sickening, despicable, cruel, sad, pathetic, embarrassing, irresponsible, demoralizing, deplorable, infuriating, outrageous, terrible, horrible, Constitution-defying, fascist news of the past week, we have to acknowledge the TOP FIVE HEROES among us. The list is growing, as more and more of us are standing up to the tyrant. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

FIGHTERS IN CHICAGO. My hometown isn’t backing down to ICE’s occupation. The state and city have sued the Trump Administration over the National Guard deployment in Chicago. Journalists are suing over violence against the press. And protesters are suing for First Amendment violations. Thanks to District Judge April Perry for issuing a temporary restraining order against the deployment, and to District Judge Sara Ellis for limiting the use of certain riot control weapons and requiring federal agents to have visible ID. JUDICIARY & HOMELAND SECURITY DEMOCRATS. Democrats on the House Committees on the Judiciary and Homeland Security launched an investigation into the September 30th immigration raid in Chicago that terrorized residents of a South Shore apartment building. “Treating a U.S. city like a war zone is intolerable,” they wrote. Indeed. ALAN GRONEWOLD. The Oregon National Guard’s Adjutant General, Brigadier Gen. Gronewold says if they are federalized, he will advise the Title 10 commander to utilize National Guard troops to protect protesters at ICE facilities. Gives us some hope for the military! RANDY ERWIN. The National Federation of Federal Employees President Randy Erwin has a message for Trump in the wake of another round of mass firings of federal workers: “You better start following the Constitution like you took an oath to do.” Damn straight, Randy. USC FACULTY MEMBERS. During a 500-person virtual meeting of the Academic Senate at the University of Southern California, members strongly denounced and rejected a Trump Administration offer to give the university federal funding preference in exchange for rightward policy shifts. In speeches by department chairs, professors, researchers, and others, the proposed compact was called “egregiously invalid,” “probably unconstitutional,” “antithetical to principles of academic freedom,” and “a Trojan horse.” Well said. Smart move, USC.

Good Reads for This Week

I continue to believe the cruelty of the Trump Administration will ultimately help defeat MAGA. Most Americans are not cruel. Keep spreading the word. And share the stories and videos you find with us.

FIGHTING BACK

Here’s what some of you are thinking about this week…

Joe, can you envision the military stepping in to arrest Trump, Hegseth, Miller, and Bondi if the Insurrection Act were used by Trump? After the Nazi-like speeches by Trump and Hegseth to disbelieving high-level military who were brought in, seems to me the military must be thinking about it, especially if the Insurrection Act is utilized. —Jeff R.

I really feel like the Democrats are fighting the wrong battle. I appreciate that they’re going to bat for the ACA subsidies, but this Administration has shown such bad faith by doing recisions of past spending that I feel like the Republicans can’t be trusted even if they do agree to it. Meanwhile the Republican Party’s minister of propaganda Stephen Miller is pressing the case for a civil war against those who do not support Donald Trump really really really hard. He is emboldened to do this because the Democrats aren’t fighting his battle. They’re still pretending that it’s 1996, fighting a process battle. So the Trump machinery just feels like they may as well go for everything they want right now, since the Democrats aren’t really fighting back on the democracy front. —Mark B.

Dear Joe, I cannot thank you enough for all your courage and for all that you are doing for all of us. And thank you hugely for reminding me to be brave! —Chris S.

