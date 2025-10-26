The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Karen Humphries
2h

Interesting comments. Yes, I was gutted by the East Wing demolition. But I recognize that this is far from the biggest issue we are facing. I am more upset by the GOP's callous attitude toward the poor, elderly, chronically and even temporarily ill, not to mention the inhumane treatment of our immigrant neighbors. My grandson is a small businessman with a family. He is dependent on the ACA for health care. I shudder to think how he can afford a 20% or higher increase in premiums.

Carl Selfe
1h

For Whom the Outrages Toll. Let us not forget the Epstein Files, first. I mean we know a pedophile when we see one dodge, duck, shuck, and jive. For some reason we need the files. I rather think we do not, and we already know what is there. The outrages toll for you as a distraction. https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/too-much-two-buckets-to-sanity?r=3m1bs

