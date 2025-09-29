The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Gary R Brickner
I did three tours in Afghanistan and Iraq between 2004 and 2011. One of the things that experience taught me is that truly tough guys and gals come in all shapes, sizes, sexual orientations etc. But they all share a common trait: They do not constantly remind you of how tough they are. They naturally live Teddy Roosevelt’s advice to speak softly and carry a big stick. That’s how you can tell that Trump and Hegseth do not belong in that group. Although the world rightly recognizes them for the weak characters they are, they think if they preen about and shout loud enough that will change. It will not because lack of character will always show through especially to those who have served in the military. We can readily recognize those like Trump and Hegseth who speak loudly but carry a very small stick. Oppose them and they will fold like the cowardly bullies they are.

Micheal Scott
It is stunning, mind boggling to be watching this take place. As we (🇨🇦) watch this take place and take in americans who seek shelter from the storm one has to ask, “ What are the gop voters thinking, when are they going to rebel “? Their very livelihood is at stake, indeed everyone’s is. Your very existence. I cannot help but wonder what exactly do they see? What future is there beyond the destruction of your beliefs that you have cherished and held dear.

