Hello friends,

What do you call the leader of a country who, for no reason at all, puts the military on the country’s streets and uses that military against the country’s citizens? A fascist. That’s what you would call that leader. And yes, that’s what I’m calling Donald Trump, who wrote in yet another deranged post on Truth Social this week:

At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary.

That’s a fascist. Textbook. So thank you, Portland, for protesting peacefully. Thank you, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, for standing your ground. And thank you, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, for suing his fascist ass.

Joe

In Today's Issue

The Social Share

Amid all the bad, awful, dumb, stupid, absurd, insane, sickening, despicable, cruel, sad, pathetic, embarrassing, irresponsible, demoralizing, deplorable, infuriating, outrageous, terrible, horrible, Constitution-defying, fascist news of the past week, we have to acknowledge the TOP FIVE HEROES among us. The list is growing, as more and more of us are standing up to the tyrant. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

ARIZONA’S 7TH DISTRICT. In a special election this week, voters there elected Democrat Adelita Grijalva, who will deliver the decisive signature to push for a vote to release the Jeffrey Epstein case files. HALEY STEVENS. The U.S. Congresswoman from Michigan announced this week: “Health care chaos. Reckless cuts. Rising costs. Michiganders and families across the country are paying the price for RFK Jr.’s agenda. Enough is enough, which is why I’m drafting articles of impeachment against @SecKennedy.” CHARLES TILLMAN. The former NFL football player-turned-FBI agent resigned this week, claiming he refused orders from superiors over the agency’s immigration crackdown. Tillman says he wants to be “on the right side of history.” TY COBB. No, not that Ty Cobb. Trump’s former lawyer Ty Cobb. Calling the indictment of Jim Comey “wholly unconstitutional [and] authoritarian,” he said, “Trump wants to rewrite history so that the next generation may not know that he incited a violent insurrection, refused to peacefully transfer the power of the presidency after losing an election, stole classified documents and showed them to friends and guests at Mar-a-Lago, and that he was a criminal.” BOWZER FROM SHA NA NA. Also known as Jon Bauman, the former “greaser” is traveling throughout California to advocate for Prop 50—the ballot initiative that will allow the state to counter Texas’ redistricting scheme.

I continue to believe the cruelty of the Trump Administration will ultimately help defeat MAGA. Most Americans are not cruel. Keep spreading the word. And share the stories and videos you find with us.

FIGHTING BACK

Here’s what some of you are thinking about this week…

I am a 71-year-old centrist Democrat. I watch you every day on YouTube. I agree with everything you say, although I don’t always agree with your policy positions. But as you say, policy does not really matter much now with the situation our country is going through. Thank you for everything you have sacrificed and for speaking the truth. I love you, man. —Randy G.

I totally agree with you. It’s very discouraging though, because who’s going to take ownership of it? And how are we going to move this forward? I’m sure there’s many others that agree; we just have to find ways to connect. The challenge is, how do we get everyday people to be leaders? We’re all waiting for someone else to do it. Or, we’re waiting for the time to pass, as if everything will go away. Thanks again. Your message matters. —Andrea P.

