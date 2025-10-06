A federal agent in an armored personnel carrier aims an air-powered gun at protesters in Chicago on Saturday. | Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun Times

Hello friends,

I’ll be honest with you: I have almost no words left for the insanity of the past week. The Quantico speech to military leaders. The raid on an apartment building in Chicago. One of Donald Trump’s top advisors equating judicial review with “terrorism.” The President of the United States calling an American political party, his opposition, a “little gnat” to be “taken care of”—at a gathering of active-duty sailors, celebrating the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary.

Only one word captures it: fascism. This is a fascist regime. And it must be opposed with everything we’ve got.

Joe

Amid all the bad, awful, dumb, stupid, absurd, insane, sickening, despicable, cruel, sad, pathetic, embarrassing, irresponsible, demoralizing, deplorable, infuriating, outrageous, terrible, horrible, Constitution-defying, fascist news of the past week, we have to acknowledge the TOP FIVE HEROES among us. The list is growing, as more and more of us are standing up to the tyrant. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

DAVE BUTLER. In the wake of the horrific attack on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, last week, Utah-based writer Dave Butler gave some thought to the other victims of this terrible tragedy—the shooter’s family, including a young special-needs son. Together with other LDS members, Dave has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the family. That’s the America I know and love. THE JUDICIARY. The courts came in strong this week, finding that the Trump Administration unconstitutionally targeted noncitizens over Gaza war protests; blocking Trump’s Portland National Guard deployment not once, but twice; and rejecting an appeal from sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. MADELEINE DEAN. Congrats to the Democratic Congresswoman from Pennsylvania, who not only confronted House Speaker Mike Johnson about Trump’s batshit speech to the military but essentially got him to admit that Trump is “unwell.” MICHAEL PFLEGER. Kudos to this Chicago priest for calling out Trump publicly, saying, “The state of emergency is in America, not Chicago. It’s birthed from this president and his administration’s reign of terror.” COMMITTEE FOR THE FIRST AMENDMENT. Relaunched by actress Jane Fonda and over 550 entertainers this week, the Committee was first organized during the post-World War II Red Scare. Their intent now is to stand up in “defense of our Constitutional rights,” adding: “The federal government is once again engaged in a coordinated campaign to silence critics in the government, the media, the judiciary, academia, and the entertainment industry.” Bravo.

Good Reads for This Week

I continue to believe the cruelty of the Trump Administration will ultimately help defeat MAGA. Most Americans are not cruel. Keep spreading the word. And share the stories and videos you find with us.

FIGHTING BACK

Here’s what some of you are thinking about this week…

Hey Joe, I’m with you 100% regarding fascism, but there is more. When you get a break, do a quick search for ‘Tonton Macoutes’ and ‘Haiti’. The Tonton Macoutes were a paramilitary force that terrorized the Haitian population to the delight of the Duvalier (first father, then son) dictatorship. I’m not saying that the Tonton Macoutes inspired the current regime, but I will say that the current regime in the United States of America is emulating the behavior of the worst of the banana republics. I never thought that we’d sink this low. —Jose T.

I just finished watching a video where an ICE shooter was on top of a roof firing on protesters, media, and bystanders. What an outrage what’s happening in our country is. One gentleman took off his shirt and showed the red marks from the sting balls. This makes me so angry, and now I’m wanting even more to fight back by protesting. —Mary D.

Dear Joe,



First of all, thank you for your Substack video this morning. I had just watched the ridiculous and frightening speech by our Embarrassment in Chief (EIC), and I wanted to see what the reactions were. Did other reactions match mine? You didn’t disappoint.



I am a retired female pastor, age 67, living in Texas. My neighbors are primarily supportive of the EIC. But I have found a wonderful group of kindred spirits in my circle of friends.



It’s hard for me to wrap my mind around the fact that God loves every single one of our fascist government leaders, both in my state and in our country. So I find myself asking, “What would Jesus do?” In my heart, I empathize with Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a pastor and theologian who plotted against Hitler and was imprisoned and shot for his part in standing up to the horrible crimes that could not continue.



What can I do right now, in this dangerous time? Like you, I was Republican, then Independent, and now Democrat. I realize that the right’s fear and hatred of the left is grossly misinformed. Again, what can I do? I am in prayer for clarity. I am beginning to be brave in speaking what I know is true.



Thank you for your courageous leadership. —Mary Kathryn K.

Joe, from one Catholic guy to another, I understand your guilt! And I am glad you have “seen the light.” I also appreciate your strong voice in this perilous time. We just got rid of Hitler and fascist Germany a mere 80 years ago, and now we ourselves, in these United States, are facing an attempted takeover by an evil fascist dictator-wannabe? At 67 years old, I never thought I’d see something like this in my lifetime. And I never thought I’d see so many people unable to tell truth from lies. I just wanted to thank you for what you are doing to save our precious democracy. I do a lot of praying for our country, and support those on the side of democracy as best as I can with my rather meager means; I only pray we will prevail, with God’s help. Thank you again for your part in this; I’m with you all the way. —Mark

