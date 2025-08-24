Listen to Texas state Rep. Ann Johnson rip into GOP gerrymanderers

While they were ultimately unsuccessful, you have to hand it to the Texas Democrats, who tried their best to prevent Republicans’ mid-decade redistricting scheme. They set an example for Democrats in the House and Senate, as well as other states, who will be facing similar battles soon.

Rep. Ann Johnson’s fiery takedown of the racist plan, and Rep. Nicole Collier’s 24 hours spent on the Texas House floor, after refusing to be babysat by the Department of Public Safety, were especially inspiring.

It was a tough week, but don’t lose the faith.

Amid all the bad, awful, stupid, absurd, insane, sickening, despicable, cruel, sad, pathetic, embarrassing, irresponsible, demoralizing, deplorable, infuriating, outrageous, terrible, horrible, Constitution-defying, fascist news of the past week, we have to acknowledge the TOP FIVE HEROES among us. The list is growing, as more and more of us are standing up to the tyrant. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

DEMOCRATIC STATES & CITIES. Cheers to Democrats, from California fighting Texas’ redistricting plan, to Boston, Chicago, and other blue places saying, “Not in our city.” THE JUDICIARY. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams shut down Alligator Alcatraz, and U.S. District Judge William Orrick blocked Trump from cutting off or conditioning the use of federal funds for sanctuary jurisdictions. Well done! FIRE. As in the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, which is suing Secretary of State Marco Rubio for revoking legal immigrants’ visas and deporting them over constitutionally-protected speech. FIGHTERS EVERYWHERE. Kudos to people like Lisa Cook and groups like Susman Godfrey, who refuse to back down to pressure from Trump when too many others are. EUROPE. To the European leaders who dropped everything to stand alongside Volodymyr Zelensky in his meeting with Trump, the free world thanks you.

Good Reads for This Week

I continue to believe the cruelty of the Trump Administration will ultimately help defeat MAGA. Most Americans are not cruel. Keep spreading the word. And share the stories and videos you find with us.

FIGHTING BACK

Hi Joe, I read your column, and I'd like you to clarify what you mean when you write Dems are far-left. I dislike all these terms now, because it's not clear what they mean. Hillary claimed she was a progressive? Trump is a populist? Republicans are conservatives? Anyone who disagrees with the Trump gang is a communist? Meaningless. And the Democratic Party, with a few exceptions, I think they are Republican-lite. Rockefeller Republican types. With Bill Clinton, the DP abandoned blue-collar workers, went in for all this "meritocracy" guff, and became the party of smug professionals. Clinton pushed the Dems to "the center," so the Republicans shifted to the right—so there would be some difference, right? If you mean the "culture" issues, which nowadays seems to be anything 'transgender’—bathrooms and sports, and oh yes, pronouns. I think all that empathy is a smokescreen for corporate Democrats to hide behind, to look good while not threatening the status quo, which is economic. So many of our people are struggling to make ends meet, because of corporate greed and the greed and selfishness of the ultra-wealthy, upon whom the detached Dems depend. (OTOH, why are Repubs obsessed with what's in other people's underpants? Is that a weird fixation, or is it just "don't talk about money”?) If you can make time and like to read, here’s a transformative book: "End Times: Elites, Counter-elites, and the Path of Political Disintegration" by Peter Turchin (2023). We're heading down that slope. He cites social science that shows the Republicans serve the 1%, and Democrats serve the 10%. The interests of the poor are never served. When the rest of us get a policy we want, it's because the plutocrats want it too. So what is "far-left" to you? A decent healthcare system for everyone?

Women's healthcare decisions not made by politicians?

Decent K-12 education in safe and well-funded schools (it’s not all about "higher education," it includes civics and actual, documented American history, etc.)?

Equal pay for equal work?

A totally revamped tax code, to one that does not reward the rich owners at the expense of everyone else?

Wages enough to provide a decent living (not 2-3 jobs)?

Affordable housing?

Affordable food (real food)?

Clean air to breathe and clean water to drink?

Responsible gun ownership, so the rest of us don't live in fear?

One person, one vote, and big money and outside money out of politics? Does that mean "far-left" to you? I think the 90% would be in favor! I'd vote for some form of mandatory national service, too. No cellphones in school. I'd take a scalpel to Big Ag subsidies. I'd make Big Oil pay for the damage it has done. So WHAT is "far-left," Mr. Recovering Republican? I really want to know! Thank you! We have got to figure this stuff out. —Kristine Montamat

Hello Joe, Loved your Substack today about ‘taking baby steps,’ detailing your conversation with a MAGA diehard. It must be difficult, but I do appreciate you doing this and love to hear about it. I have MAGA family members on my husband’s side, and the word is ‘no talk of politics’ at Thanksgiving dinner at all! Which is foreign to me, because my family (mostly gone or out of town) had no problem talking politics…many fights, but always left with an “I love you too” walking out the door. So, while reading about your conversation with Ted, you said two things that stood out to me. The first was, “I helped bring folks into MAGA, so it’s my responsibility to make up for that.” I just want to say, I applaud your honesty, Joe, and appreciate your wanting to make amends. The other thing you said was, “… but he’s utterly blinded by his complete hatred of the left.” It is this sentiment on the right, I believe, that is the root cause of the rise of this authoritarian movement. This hatred was not an accident. It began decades ago to get votes, as you well know. But particularly over the last 15 or so years, it has gotten vicious. Bad actors, who wanted to turn this country authoritarian have latched on to this tactic and took it to the next level. In short, MAGA has been brainwashed to believe Democrats are actually ‘evil’ people! Not just the Democratic Party….but Democratic constituencies! I see the vitriol on Twitter every day. It truly scares me sometimes. Dems have never pushed back on the vitriol, mistakenly thinking that policy issues would take precedent. But they didn’t, and they won’t! I believe the history of the gradual ‘demonizing the opposition,’ which began years ago as a campaign strategy, and is now a tactic of the authoritarian right, needs to be told. Stuart Stevens attempted to do that in his book “It Was All a Lie,” but didn’t really tie that into the fascist playbook of ‘demonizing the opposition.’ I suspect it was because it didn’t occur to him, or anyone else in the right-wing media sphere at the time, that demeaning, disparaging, and diminishing Democrats would lead to actual fascist authoritarianism! I get that, but I believe the Democrats will have no chance of winning future elections without Republican or MAGA voters being told that the use of these emotional triggers to get them to hate Democrats simply to get votes was only a campaign strategy. They NEED to be told. And it has to come from other Republicans. You, Joe, would be the perfect person to take on the task. I watch and read a lot of politics, and it seems everyone is aware of the hatred, but no one ever talks about the why and how it evolved. —Susan Foucault

