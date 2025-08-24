The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Robbie Michaelson
4h

Who wants to live in a society where the party in power thinks that it is okay to gerrymander congressional districts at will in order to stay in power. That is not democracy, that is fascism in action.

Carl Selfe
4hEdited

It’s sad. So sad! The world’s wealthiest country increased taxes on and stripped benefits from the poor—to feed the wealthy. For heaven’s sake, give heathcare, childcare, food assistance, and living wages to everyone and charge it to the wealthy billionaires. They cannot be satisfied and are gouging and gorging. To what purpose is a $ billion? Hoarding alone. They cannot spend it all. I made protest signs for your upcoming protests. Protesting is now critical for Occupied D.C. We must fill the streets! There is just enough time to get signs printed for your protest group. Fill the hands of the signless with signs or hoagies. Where are your signs? It is time to post them so that others can use them. FreeDC!

https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/sign-off-i-call-for-a-sign-off?r=3m1bs

