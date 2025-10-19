Source: Allison Robbert/AP

What a day. What a crowd. What a feeling.

No Kings Day in D.C. was everything it was meant to be: loud, joyful, defiant, patriotic, and human. You could feel the pulse of democracy in the air. The streets were filled with people of every age, color, and creed saying the same thing: No Kings in America. Not now. Not ever.

I asked people why they were there. The answers varied—to defeat fascism, to restore the rule of law, to protest corruption, to remind the world that dissent is patriotic. One woman said she came because she loves her country too much to stay quiet. Another said, “To defend democracy.” That says it all.

The sun was blazing, the crowd kept growing, and the energy was contagious. It was a much-needed reminder of who we are when we show up, speak up, and stand together. Peacefully but emphatically, we told those who would destroy our democracy that we love America. And they won’t take our America away from us without a fight.

That scene was replicated by millions of Americans in cities, towns, and hamlets across this great country yesterday. I hope you got to experience it too—the laughter, the chants, the signs, the hope. No Kings Day was proof that the spirit of democracy is alive and well, and that We the People are still, proudly, the power.

Joe

Amid all the bad, awful, dumb, stupid, absurd, insane, sickening, despicable, cruel, sad, pathetic, embarrassing, irresponsible, demoralizing, deplorable, infuriating, outrageous, terrible, horrible, Constitution-defying, fascist news of the past week, we have to acknowledge the TOP FIVE HEROES among us. The list is growing, as more and more of us are standing up to the tyrant. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

YOU! To everyone who protested on No Kings Day yesterday, THANK YOU! Americans all across this country stood up to defeat fascism, defend democracy, and restore the rule of law. That matters. Now let’s keep going. COLONEL DOUG KRUGMAN. The former Marine and combat veteran has resigned after 24 years of service because he fears for our country’s future under Trump. “Instead of trying to work within the Constitution, or to amend it, President Trump is testing how far he can ignore it,” he writes. Respect. Defending the Constitution, like he swore to do. GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS. He cut off JD Vance when he refused to answer whether Tom Homan accepted a bribe in a sting operation: “It’s not a weird left-wing rabbit hole. I didn’t insinuate anything. I asked you whether Tom Homan accepted $50,000, as was heard on an audiotape recorded by the FBI in September 2024. And you did not answer the question.” Thank you for sticking to the facts, George. Reporting at its best. U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE SUSAN ILLSON. Judge lllson previously blocked part of Trump’s federal workforce reduction plans. Now she’s temporarily blocked his layoffs of federal workers. The ruling suspends many of the layoffs already issued and prevents the administration from issuing more while the case moves forward. “It’s a human cost that cannot be tolerated,” she said. And she’s damn right. CSU FACULTY MEMBERS. The California Faculty Association is suing California State University after it shared the names and contact information of more than 2,600 workers with the federal government to support investigations of alleged antisemitism–without giving staff any notice. Faculty members want to prevent further cooperation with the Trump Administration to disclose their personal information without their consent. The investigations are “a witch hunt” says Brian Soucek, UC Davis law professor. Well done.

Did we miss anyone? Send your heroes our way!

I continue to believe the cruelty of the Trump Administration will ultimately help defeat MAGA. Most Americans are not cruel. Keep spreading the word. And share the stories and videos you find with us.

Here’s what some of you are thinking about this week…

I just call them the “radical racist right.” They go crazy over that. —William N.

We’ll march all across this country because we love America and refuse to let an adjudicated sex offender, serial criminal, and political terrorist who threatened the lives of so many on Jan. 6 to repress our Democracy. JD Vance said it all—he referred to Donald Trump as, and I quote, “America’s Hitler.” Vance meant it when he said it, and all of us are seeing Trump play out the parallel with Hitler right here. Unimaginable? Well it’s happening. And weak, scared Republicans bow to Trump with no courage. And that will be their legacy—shame on them. —Jeff R.

Much as we care about climate change, racial justice, cost of living/housing/healthcare, endless wars, etc., unless these are directly (and secondarily) tied to our messaging about saving our democracy, it will dilute the power, and come across as a ‘Fix Everything!’ protest. Thanks for your message today! —Doug S.

Thank you for your voice! Can the governors get together and unite to fight back against this administration’s many illegal policies? Is there a way to hold back funding from states to this government, or would that hurt everyone? Do you think there’s a chance that the states’ gerrymandering could backfire? Am I being naive? What else can I do? I’ve donated, protested(ing), called my Republican Congressman, and voted. I feel so helpless. Thanks for your hard work and reporting. Stay safe. —Kathy B.

