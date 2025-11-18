Source: Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

On Friday night, the President of the United States stood on Air Force One, en route to Mar-a-Lago, pointed at a female reporter, and said, “Quiet, piggy.” How did we miss this? How was this not news immediately? Why did no one report it then? Why did no one there react? Why did no one else defend this woman, Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey, whose only offense was to ask Donald Trump why he opposed releasing the Epstein files?

What a horrible human being he is. And shame on this country for normalizing this utterly despicable behavior. Shame on this country for putting him in power not once, but twice. Please share my video below. Thank you. —Joe

