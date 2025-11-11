I know I’m tough on the Democrats, and there is a method to my madness, I promise. But today? Today I want to thank the Democratic Party. Because while seven Senate Democrats and one Democratic-caucusing Independent caved this week, 39 held the line—well, 38 if you count out Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who knew damn well what those other eight were doing and gave his blessing. The 38 fought, and that matters.

More broadly speaking, the Democrats are the only major party in our two-party system that cares about the Constitution, democracy, the rule of law, and basic human decency. The Republicans sure as hell can’t say that anymore. And those matter more than any single vote right now. So today’s video is kind of a love letter from me to my new party. Hope you’ll watch. —Joe