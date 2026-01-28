This is The Social Contract Community Issue, our free weekly edition built by and for the readers of The Social Contract. If you have something to share with the community, we’d love to hear from you. Please send it our way at thesocialcontractwithjoewalsh@gmail.com. Thank you!

Alex Pretti didn’t intend to become famous. He was helping a woman in distress. That’s who he was. He was a helper. But we know his name now. Seven feds in Minneapolis made sure of that. And we can’t ever forget him.

Hi Joe. I just watched your new show with Sean Prophet, and I loved it! I’ve always been fascinated by cults. Just never thought a third of the damn country would become one, sadly. Thought you might be interested in a woman named Daniella Mestyanek Young. She was raised in the Children of God cult and was able to get out. After, she joined the Army and was in intel and combat. She wrote about her life in her book, “Uncultured.” Her new book, “The Culting of America” just came out. She’s got tons of good info about current military situations and current events, too. Another man, Dr. Steven Hassan, was in The Moonies in the ‘70s and got out. He’s been a cult expert for decades and wrote the “Cult of Trump.” Excellent book. He and Young are on YouTube and have great educational vids on cults and current events. Also, the pic is from when I went to D.C. in November for the “Remove the Regime” rally and march. I was in the front row this time; it was one if the top five moments of my life! I got to hear Michael Fanone, John Pavlovitz, and many other amazing people speak. Not sure if you’ve heard of him, but I had made a connection with a Vietnam vet named Ronnie Easton (he’s got a pretty good following on fb). He recently went viral, because as he was driving through ICE protests in his hometown of Minneapolis, he decided to stop. He heard some pro-ICE people yelling, and he chewed their asses! Again, loved your show today, and I’ve already ordered Sean’s book! Take care, Joe. —Melissa H.

Thanks to the AFP (Alternative Facts President), some very good friends who have saved for the past five years to visit with me in California and explore the west coast of America, have abandoned their plans—too scared to travel on New Zealand passports to America and stressed about entering the U.S. Customs process. They are terrified by what they view on the news regarding ICE. So unfortunate, but I cannot blame them and their fears. For what it worth, most Kiwi people (nickname for New Zealanders) actually know more, understand more, and are very significantly more informed about the endless issues of the Trump Administration than at least 50% of Americans know or care to know—SCARY! —Gary H.

Jan. 6 Capitol police and Epstein survivors: The Trump ‘right’ is all too happy to victimize the victims, if it pleases the orange traitor. Grotesque, immoral, sociopathic actually. This is today’s MAGA. History will judge very harshly. —Stephen M.

Keep fighting the good fight! We also need to get the message out about what’s happening to the pets. I think animal lovers have no idea this is occurring. Maybe they’ll care about this if nothing else. People in Florida who are animal lovers have been commenting about how many animals that were clearly pets are being found loose. With ICE in the news, I started looking at what’s happening to the pets. It’s appalling. “Mercy Full Project has taken in many dogs surrendered by undocumented families who chose to leave the country voluntarily. And then there are the animals abandoned after their guardians were detained and deported. Since ICE is not responsible for any property left in the wake of a raid, pets can sometimes be left alone in empty residences. One such case was Mud, a dog discovered by a neighbor in a backyard weeks after his family was deported suffering from severe skin infections, heartworm, and hookworm. ‘His organs are still not working properly,’ Acuna said. ‘We’re doing bloodwork and biopsies to try to save him.’” (LA Times) —D.B.

Hello Joe, I am so grateful for you, your strong voice, and your fortitude. In the face of this nations’ most dangerous leader (and his equally bad minions), it is your righteous and honorable voice that inspires and invigorates, and it is one that best captures my anger and disgust. I belong to yours, Steve Schmidt’s, David Frum’s, and the Bulwark sites, and am thankful each and every day for your honor and integrity. Bless you, Joe, for your vital and important voice. You are a true Patriot. —Jim T.

I believe the cruelty of the Trump Administration will ultimately help defeat MAGA. Most Americans are not cruel. We are spreading the word about ICE’s cruel and unlawful behavior here every week. Please do the same with your own networks, and share any stories and videos you find with us.

To help make a difference in a tangible way, please support PAXIS, a “know-your-rights” app designed to provide help to immigrants and allies anywhere—immediately—when ICE shows up.

