Source: Lev Radin

Everyone has a Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection take today, on this fifth anniversary of that violent attempt to overthrow an American election. And that’s good. Because none of us should ever forget it, just like Americans didn’t forget Pearl Harbor, or the Kennedy assassination, or 9/11. We know what we experienced that day, and no amount of whitewashing history by Donald Trump and his allies can change that. But it’s imperative that we let younger generations know the truth, lest it get lost to history.

Trump’s “stolen election” lies, repeated day after day for months, directly led to the shameful, despicable events of January 6, 2021—all because he didn’t have the guts to accept an election loss. Trump is a traitor to this country and an enemy of democracy. That was manifestly clear five years ago today. That we put that traitor/enemy back in power is something this country may never recover from.

