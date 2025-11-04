WATCH: It's Election Day in America. Vote.
We need your voice in every single election.
There’s a fascist in the White House, and my former party supports him over the Constitution, the rule of law, and basic human decency. That means this off-year election counts. Every single election counts. Every single vote counts. Don’t miss this one. See my video in the Social Spotlight below for some extra motivation from me. —Joe
This Week on The Social Contract
My Substack Lives are open to all subscribers, unless noted. Please join us this week!
Tuesday AMA for Paid Subscribers Only at 7pm ET (Note the change in day!)
Wednesday with Michael Cohen at 4pm ET
Wednesday with Miles Bruner at 7pm ET
Thursday with Edwin Eisendrath at 4pm ET
“Welcome to the Party, Pal!” with Mike Nellis on Friday at 12pm ET
