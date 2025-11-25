Do you like being lied to? I don’t. I hate it. Most everyone does, I’d venture to guess. But for some reason, we have allowed ourselves to be bathed in lies daily for the last 10 years. Big lies, little lies, ridiculous lies, self-serving lies. Every kind of lie you can imagine from Donald Trump. I’m so sick of it.

Look, every politician lies or, at minimum, stretches the truth in some way to fit a narrative that benefits them. We all know this. But none lie as effortlessly and prolifically as Trump does. He can’t even make it through a lighthearted affair like the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony without dropping an easily disproven lie.

After a decade of this, we’ve normalized it. It’s become the expectation. It’s the norm with Trump, rather than the exception. But after all this time, it still pisses me off. It’s so disrespectful to every single one of us. I refuse to get over it, and I’ll tell you why in my video in the Social Spotlight below. If you like it, I hope you’ll share it. Thank you! —Joe

