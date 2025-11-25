The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Georgette Cipolla's avatar
Georgette Cipolla
29m

I totally agree what kind of example are we setting for our children if we normalize lying? Thats is why silence is approval and consent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diane Baker's avatar
Diane Baker
24m

Sing it brother

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture