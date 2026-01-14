Have you seen this video yet? This is a disabled Minneapolis woman who was on her way to a doctor’s appointment when she encountered an ICE blockade. I want you to watch what happens to her and tell me if this looks like America to you.

What if this were your daughter…wife…sister…mother…friend? I know we shouldn’t have to ask that in the face of a Constitutional/civil/human rights violation. It should matter to us regardless. But for some people, it only hits them in their gut when they put themselves or someone they love in that position. And we need to get them there. We need them to understand what’s happening. There are hundreds of videos just like this one—and far worse.

And here’s the problem. Our Justice Department doesn’t believe the killing of Renee Nicole Good last week merits a criminal civil rights probe. Think about that: a U.S. citizen was shot three times in the face and killed by a federal immigration agent on a public street, and that won’t even be investigated by the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. No recourse.

Meanwhile, at least three prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office in Minnesota have resigned because they “felt pressure” from DOJ officials in both Minneapolis and D.C. to investigate any ties Good and her widow, Becca, may have had to activist groups. In other words, blame the victim.

And then there’s Donald Trump, our fascist leader, who is threatening the state with a “DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION” and accusing the state’s Democrats of weaponizing the ICE shooting.

This is only going to get worse. Don’t look away.

