I’ll say this for the umpteenth time: this is what America looks like without a Congress. This is what America looks like when one of our two major political parties has become an authoritarian-embracing cult. And I’ll throw in for good measure—hey, MAGA, MAGA—this is what America looks like when the people who voted for Donald Trump don’t get what Donald Trump said he would give them, but they still praise him to the high heavens.

So MAGA, let me be clear. You wanted more wars, right? You wanted America to start wars, right? That’s what you voted for? You wanted America to be the world’s policeman? That’s what you wanted, MAGA?

It’s Wednesday night here, and I am just beyond pissed. The latest reports say that Donald Trump is preparing for all-out war with Iran. He is moving huge numbers of our military assets into the Middle East to be positioned to go to war against Iran as early as this weekend.