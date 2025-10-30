Walsh Wednesday

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript142Walsh WednesdayA recording from Joe Walsh and Michael Cohen's live videoJoe Walsh and Michael CohenOct 30, 2025142ShareTranscriptThank you Marilyn, Bob B., Dianne K, Jill B., Julie, and many others for tuning into my live video with Michael Cohen! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribeAuthorsJoe WalshMichael CohenWrites Michael Cohen SubscribeRecent PostsLive with Joe Walsh3 hrs ago • Joe Walsh and Ilana RedstoneLive with Joe WalshOct 24 • Joe WalshUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathOct 23 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathRaw and Unfiltered: Walsh WednesdayOct 23 • Joe Walsh, Michael Cohen, and Lev ParnasLive with Joe WalshOct 20 • Joe Walsh, Ilan Goldenberg, and Jeremy Ben-AmiLive with Joe WalshOct 18 • Joe WalshJ.D. Vance Defends Racist GOP Operatives, Fascist Paraphernalia in Congress, and the Never-Ending Shutdown — Plus: What the Hell Is Going On…Oct 17 • Joe Walsh and Mike Nellis