A New York Times study out today shows that my new political party, the Democratic Party, is hemorrhaging voters and has been hemorrhaging voters for the past four to five years. And my former political party, the Republican Party, which is full-on fascist now, has been gaining voters.
I mean, if this doesn’t wake up my new fucking political party, nothing will.
