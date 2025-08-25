The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: Using The Powers Of His Office To Threaten People. Do Not Normalize This

This is Day 8 since I’ve been banned from TikTok for saying Trump is likely a pedophile
Joe Walsh
Aug 25, 2025
Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Trump over the weekend demanded that Chris Christie be investigated, NBC & ABC have their licenses revoked, and the Governor of Maryland loses federal funding for a bridge disaster. Why? Because Trump said they were all mean to him. It’s not funny. It’s scary. And so a wrong. And we must no normalize this behavior.

Discussion about this video

