The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
3h

You’re welcome. Glad to subscribe. Tell this administration to pound sand. Hope you’re doing okay. I am walking around with a fractured t 12 vertebra.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Keiko (pronounced as Kay-Ko)'s avatar
Keiko (pronounced as Kay-Ko)
3h

Hope you're recovering day by day, Joe!

Please forgive me for often being bitchy when it comes to racism (against us yellow Asians).

As you know, in Finland now :

https://yle.fi/a/74-20199360

Good luck PAXIS!

Take care, Joe!

❤️🖖✨💪🦊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture