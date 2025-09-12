The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
38
43

UPDATE: Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Killer Caught — Here’s What We Know

A recording from Joe Walsh and Mike Nellis's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Mike Nellis's avatar
Joe Walsh
and
Mike Nellis
Sep 12, 2025
38
43
Share
Transcript
Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture