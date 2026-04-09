Unvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin Eisendrath

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript601715Unvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathA recording from Joe Walsh and Edwin Eisendrath's live videoJoe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathApr 09, 2026601715ShareTranscriptGet more from Joe Walsh in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribeAuthorsJoe WalshEdwin EisendrathRecent PostsUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathMar 30 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathIntelligent Masculinity | With Joe WalshMar 30 • Joe Walsh and Nick ParoMike Nellis and Joe Walsh Catch Up on This Week’s NewsMar 28 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisLive with Joe WalshMar 26 • Joe WalshLive with Tommy ChristopherMar 26 • Joe Walsh and Tommy ChristopherA Hard, but Important Conversation About Israel and AIPAC with Mike Nellis and Joe WalshMar 21 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathMar 21 • Joe Walsh and Edwin Eisendrath