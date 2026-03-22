It was just a few short weeks ago that former Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem was named our “Jerk of the Week,” and now, her potential successor is taking the title. Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin, Donald Trump’s new DHS pick, sat for a confirmation hearing this week, and even some Republicans think he has “anger issues.” Mullin previously went on record calling Alex Pretti, the VA nurse killed by ICE agents in Minnesota, a “deranged individual.” But the only deranged individual I see here is Mullin. He suggested on his X account in 2025 that journalists would write “less false stories” if countered with violence. If you think that’s bad, Mullin, briefly an MMA fighter, previously attempted to fight Teamsters Union president Sean O'Brien right in the Senate chamber during a hearing. Okay, Mr. Tough Guy. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, of all people, had to step in to diffuse the tensions, but later butted heads with Mullin when discussing Obamacare, which Mullin blamed for the country’s “broken” healthcare system. Talk about an utterly disgraceful first impression.

Despite all of Mullin’s baggage, his nomination will progress to a full Senate vote after Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman made it possible. Although a Democrat, Fetterman joined Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to advance Mullin, with a final tally of 8-7. This is just the latest in a long line of instances in which Fetterman went against his own party to support Trump’s agenda, as he previously rejected calls to defund or abolish ICE and even voted in favor of DHS funding at the beginning of this year. Thanks for nothing, John.

Speaking of ICE, agents in Oregon revealed under oath that they use a custom-made app to identify and arrest targets, and were ordered to meet a quota of eight arrests a day. Immigrants’ rights nonprofit Innovation Law Lab filed the class-action suit against the agency—good for them. ICE’s inhumane tactics have resulted in the deadliest year of detention in more than two decades, including an Afghan man who died in custody this week. The 41-year-old fought with U.S. forces and was legally evacuated to the U.S. after the fall of Kabul. But under Trump, protected status doesn’t matter, with 261 DACA recipients being arrested and 86 deported by ICE in 2025. Just recently, the agency detained a Texas DACA recipient on his way to deliver milk to his infant daughter in the NICU. How apropos of the “pro-life” party, huh?

Meanwhile, Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth continues to make headlines for being an absolute dunce, this time stating that the U.S. would show "no quarter” for our enemies. Hegseth’s remarks alarmed legal experts, who warned that even just saying “no quarter,” which means killing enemy combatants without allowing surrender, could count as a violation of international law and U.S. military code. Hegseth also praised CNN’s potential hiring of David Ellison, who will surely alter how the network reports on the Trump Administration. “The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better," he said. Nothing like some good old government-friendly media to cover your war crimes! This is all while Hegseth, a white Christian nationalist, implores all Americans to get down on bended knee and pray to Jesus Christ for U.S. troops. So much for the nearly 40% of Americans who aren’t Christian.

Although Jared Kushner hasn’t played as big a role during Trump’s second term as he did in his first, he’s still as big a jerk as ever. Kushner is now serving as a “special peace envoy” for his father-in-law in the Middle East. At the same time, he is seeking $5 billion in funding for his private equity firm, Affinity Partners…from Middle East governments. Still the same self-serving opportunist he always was.

Of course, the biggest jerk of the week, month, year, and decade is always Donald Trump, but there’s only so much space here to write about all the horrible things he does in a single day, much less a week. Fuck Trump.

Now scroll down for our Heroes of the Week!

This Past Week

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Amid the daily onslaught of infuriating news, we have to acknowledge the heroes among us. The list continues to grow, as more and more of us stand up to the tyrant and his fascist regime. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

DYLAN LOPEZ CONTRERAS. After being detained by ICE for 10 months, this high schooler from New York was finally released on Wednesday. While in detention, Dylan spoke out about his experience and called out the guards for racist behavior and mistreatment. He spoke out again at a press conference hosted by city and state leaders after he arrived home, calling attention to the people still in detention and thanking the people who called for his release. Thank you for your bravery, Dylan.

WASHINGTON STATE. Washington is putting an end to one of ICE’s abusive practices: agents in the state are no longer permitted to wear face coverings. Gov. Bob Ferguson signed a bill into law on Thursday that bans all law enforcement officers from masking to conceal their identity. “ICE is hiding from public accountability,” said Ferguson. “Washingtonians must know they are interacting with legitimate law enforcement officers.” Damn straight, Washington.

FLORIDA SHERIFFS. But it isn’t just Democratic leaders that are fed up with ICE’s tactics. In Florida, Republican sheriffs are calling on Trump to stop mass deportations of immigrants without a criminal record. Several sheriffs spoke out at a State Immigration Enforcement Council meeting Monday, saying that the Trump Administration has cast “too wide of a net” and is using overly aggressive tactics. They also said they would write a joint letter to Trump and Congress urging them to put an end to it. While so many Republicans are bowing down to Trump, these ones are standing up. We need more to do the same.

THE JUDICIARY. This week, a federal judge released an Ecuadorian woman whom ICE abducted from her Vermont home, and the Supreme Court temporarily blocked the Trump Administration’s termination of temporary protected status for Haitians, Syrians, and other protected groups. The courts also blocked RFK Jr.’s attempts to roll back vaccine recommendations, ordered the Trump Administration to allow 1,000 Voice of America employees to return to work, and ruled that the Pentagon must reinstate the press passes of journalists who refused to agree to restrictions on what information they can report. The administration acts as if it’s above the law. These judges reminded them they’re not.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER. The NBA champion team announced on Friday that they would not be visiting the White House during their trip to the Capitol, where they faced the Washington Wizards on Saturday. They join a number of Olympic and championship winners, including Team USA Women’s Hockey, the Golden State Warriors, the Toronto Raptors, and a number of players from the Philadelphia Eagles, who have refused to visit the Trump White House. Good move, athletes.

HONORABLE MENTION. Sen. Rand Paul voted no to advancing Markwayne Mullin in the confirmation process to lead the DHS. Granted, it’s mostly personal. The two had a verbal altercation during Mullin’s hearing this week about past comments made by Mullin that Paul is a “snake” and condoning his assault by a neighbor. “We’re in the midst, I think, of a crisis where there needs to be more direction from the top, and a guy who brawls…I don’t know how in my opinion you’d be a leader of ICE,” said Paul. Personal or not, he’s 100% right.

Did we miss anyone? Send your heroes our way!

Good Reads for This Week