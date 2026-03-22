The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane's avatar
Diane
9h

This guy is going to be worse than Noem! He seems like he has a violent streak in him!

Reply
Share
4 replies
Stephanie's avatar
Stephanie
8h

I knew the chicken shits would endorse Markwayne 🤨 and my lovely governor of FL spoke out against our brave Sheriffs and said "illegal is illegal and we're going to follow the law"... let's remember that when he gets busted for using a medicare settlement for his own political purpose!

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture