The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Linda Roberta Hibbs
3h

Mr. Walsh, thank you for the article. I agree with you everyone is protesting in a nonviolent manner. They do have agitators , but they are being drowned out by the crowd. A person should be afraid. I heard the interview with Jake Tapper on The Reid Show. Tapper called her out for lying. Noem she be dismissed from hur job. Subscribe to The Social Contract with Joe Walsh.

TriTorch
3h

Joe, food for thought, none of this is normal. We are being played like a fiddle and pitted against one another.

Whoever is behind this has successfully weaponized the Red vs Blue, East vs West, Vaxxed vs Unvaxxed, Boy vs Girl, Gay vs Straight, Brown vs White, and Pro-Life vs Choice dichotomies to exploit (and dramatically magnify) our innate tribal nature, and in doing so are dividing and conquering us. This us-vs-them separation makes us easy to control and direct with simple angry thoughts about the enemy who isn’t really our enemy - while blinding us to the actual enemy behind the curtain pulling the puppet strings. If we could collectively recognize this for what it is the NWO wouldn’t stand a chance.

These forces we are up against cannot be overcome if we keep allowing them to divide and conquer us. We must let go of our pride and our resentments for one another - which were instilled in us through their psychological operations - and unite together or we stand no chance.

Our adversaries know this, which is why they've been fighting tooth and nail to poison the wells we all share of comradery, fellowship, and family—they've been doing everything they can to decimate the ties that bind by disintegrating every trace of common ground and brotherhood between us.

"If you collect 100 black ants and 100 fire ants and put them in a glass jar nothing will happen.

But if you take the jar, shake it violently and leave it on the table, the ants will start killing each other.

Reds believe that black is the enemy, while black believes that red is the enemy, when the real enemy is the person who shook the jar. The same is true in society.

Men vs Women Black vs White Faith vs Science Youngs vs Old etc...

Before we fight each other, we must ask ourselves: Who rocked the jar?"

United we stand, divided we fall—which is why we are being mercilessly divided: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/there-is-something-way-bigger-going

"We must learn to live as brothers or we will perish together as fools. —MLK Jr

