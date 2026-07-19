The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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P J Johnston's avatar
P J Johnston
6h

You do so much for so many and I truly respect how hard you work to get this done. I hope it makes as much of an impression on the people that you talk to all over our continent as it does for us realizing that you have seen both sides of the main political coin with respect to parties.

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Pamela S.'s avatar
Pamela S.
6h

Thank God for you Keep fighting the good fight !

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