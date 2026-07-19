IN CASE YOU MISSED THIS….

Joe joins Mike Nellis every Friday @ 10am ET “WELCOME TO THE PARTY PAL” In case you missed them this Friday’s podcast, click here

And don’t forget Joe’s daily podcast The Social Contract with Joe Walsh is every weekday at 11am ET on Substack, Youtube and all social media platforms

Tweets & Other Stuff You Might Have Missed

Joe Walsh July 16, 2026 - “Thanks for your question. I believe you can simultaneously hate Netanyahu and love the Jewish people. I do not believe you can simultaneously hate the idea of Israel and love the Jewish people. If you hate the idea of Israel, you hate the Jewish people. Have a nice weekend.”

Congressman Jim Jordan tweeted the following on Friday July 17, 2026 and here was my response:

As a former Republican, I’m asked all the time if my former party will ever return to a sane, reasonable party. And my answer, always, is no. Here is just the latest proof.

Right now Donald Trump is targeting and killing brown and black people. This must NOT happen in America. I don’t give a dam what you think of the Democratic Party, you have a civic duty to vote Democrat in November.

You might have missed this, but a federal judge this past week ruled that Trump’s IRS settlement was illegal and unconstitutional. Good news.

As you know, I’m traveling the country this summer and having conversations with everyday Americans. Here is a pretty common refrain of what I hear

Woodrow Wilson 1913 - “If there are men in this country big enough to own the government of the United States, they are going to own it; what we have to determine now is whether we are big enough , whether we are men enough, whether we are free enough, to take possession again of the government which is our own.”

ASK ME ANYTHING….

I’ve always recoiled at politicians who are afraid to answer questions. To be honest, too many are too afraid to even take questions. But throughout my years in the public eye, I have insisted that people can, with respect, ask me anything, and I will, respectfully, answer. No subject is off the table! As a Congressman, I held more open-to-the-public town halls than any other member, and I’d regularly take questions from people who loved me and people who hated me.

So, here goes. Today we’re launching ASK ME ANYTHING! You can ask me any question — policy, political, or personal — and I will answer EVERY question. I will share some of the questions and my responses in next Sunday’s Substack. I am most curious to hear what is on your mind.

Please send your questions in one of two ways: either as an email response to this email, or by submitting your question as a comment on this Substack post.

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I am going to start sharing stories, every week, about how PAXIS helped people around the country. I want you to be aware of how effective PAXIS is and how instrumental it can be under Trump’s mass-deportation agenda.

PAXIS is a multilingual, mobile-ready legal support and crisis-response platform built to give immigrants, migrants, advocates, journalists, and ordinary citizens clear guidance. PAXIS is protection. PAXIS is solidarity. PAXIS is a community-built shield against panic, lies, intimidation, and state cruelty.

People need to know: Do I have to open the door? Do I have the right to remain silent? Is this a real warrant? Who can I call? What do I do right now?

PAXIS answers with calm, lawful, rights-based guidance in the language people understand, on the phones they already have. We built PAXIS. Now we need to get it into the hands of the people who need it most. A tool like PAXIS means nothing if families, communities, and immigrant organizations never hear about it. Please click PAXIS.app for more info.

Here is just one story. Please share:

Help us get this amazing tool into more peoples’ hands GoFundMe.com/PAXIS

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Our ZOOM call is now scheduled for THIS Tuesday, July 21 @ 7PM ET

Sorry it has been a while (I promise to make it up to you) but I have been traveling the country this summer, holding lots of conversations, and now have lots to share with you.

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BE BRAVE

Joe