When you have a President who can do whatever he wants, who isn’t constrained by the Constitution, who isn’t bound by the rule of law, we’re no longer living in a Constitutional Republic.

The President doesn’t have the authority to tariff other countries unilaterally, but Donald Trump has been doing it for the better part of the year, most recently because of a Canadian ad featuring former President Ronald Reagan that offended his very delicate sensibilities.

Congress has the sole authority to levy tariffs, but it is utterly neutered. The Speaker of the House works directly for the President, not for us. There aren’t three functioning branches of government right now. And that’s pretty damn important…