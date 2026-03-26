Hey, Joe Walsh here. My meltdown this week is maybe not a meltdown. It’s just profound sadness. I’ve been thinking about this all day today. In just 14 months—that’s how long Donald Trump has been President—he has turned America into a country that people around the world hate, despise, fear, feel sorry for, laugh at, no longer believe in, no longer look up to, and want absolutely nothing to do with.

Think about that for a moment. Think about how in just 14 months, Donald Trump has utterly changed the face of this country. Think about how in just 14 months, this one person has changed the perception of America among people all over the world.

I’m so saddened by this. I’m not surprised, but I am, as an American, so damn saddened by this. Again, I’m not surprised—this was right bound to happen. I mean, when you put an utterly stupid, ignorant, cruel, hateful, dishonest, narcissistic, corrupt, lawless madman in the White House, well, this was bound to happen, right?

What triggered me on this path today was watching and listening to a video that Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro put out. He was in Washington, D.C., and he was interviewed by a reporter. By the way, great man, doing a hell of a job, Joaquin Castro is. Congressman Castro is looking after and trying to keep track of and helping all of the immigrants that ICE has disappeared, detained, abused, deported, all of it. Castro has been all over it. He deserves a big round of applause. It’s awesome.

Castro was interviewed by a reporter, and he was asked by a reporter about ICE—these federal thugs—at American airports and what that’s doing to immigrants, and the fear they may have flying in this country, or even going into airports. And Castro said immigrants are scared to death. They don’t want to fly. They don’t want to take a chance. Not just immigrants, not just undocumented immigrants, permanent residents of this country are afraid to fly—are not flying—because of what Trump is now doing, putting these federal thugs in our airports.

American citizens and immigrants who’ve become American citizens are afraid to fly because of what Trump has put in our airports. They’re scared to death—American citizens, permanent residents, undocumented immigrants. So they’re not flying. They don’t want to be grabbed and apprehended by ICE at our airports. So they’re not traveling. They’re not flying.

And then I read a report early this afternoon about how what ICE is doing—what these mass federal thugs are doing on the streets of America, terrorizing immigrants and citizens alike—is impacting the healthcare, the physical health of immigrants in this country, because they’re afraid to go to the doctor. They’re afraid to go to the hospital. They’re afraid to take care of themselves.

Doctor’s visits, surgeries, medical treatments—all of this is being put off by, delayed by immigrants, brown and black citizens, newly American citizens who are immigrants, permanent residents, you name it. People who are here working and going to school are putting off their healthcare because they’re afraid of ICE.

This shit gets around the world, right? People around the world are paying attention. This country, this once-shining city on a hill that Ronald Reagan alluded to, is not a perfect country, but America has always been that place, that beacon, that imperfect place where you can come. You’re invited. We’ve got our arms open wide. Come here. Do good. Come here for opportunity. Come here. Make a life. Come here. Get a job. Come here. Start a business. Come here for freedom. Most importantly, come here.

America was the place. We always had our sign on, baby. Come. Come. Our welcome sign was always lit. Imperfect though we were, flawed though we’ve always been, America has always been a place that people around the world have looked up to, and to a strong degree, always believed in. The destination around the world that people always wanted to come to to find work, to get an education, to taste—just to taste—freedom. In 14 months, Donald Trump has completely changed that.

People want nothing to do with America. People fear America. People around the world fear America. That’s not a good thing. That’s not a respect-based fear. That’s an “Oh my God, America is a horrible, cruel, mean place” kind of fear. Because of Trump, people fear this country. Because of Trump, people are not investing in this country. They’re not coming to this country to work. They’re not coming to this country to go to school. They’re not coming to this country to become citizens. They want nothing to do with this country.

People around the world feel sorry for us. People around the world are sad for us. People around the world are pissed off at us. People around the world are confused by us now. People around the world no longer believe that we are a place to go to, that we are a place that stands for—as imperfectly as possible—goodness.

Makes me so sad: the damage to this country that I love, that this one single horrible human being has done, that we’ve let this one single utterly horrible human being do to this great, good, decent country, what we’ve let him do to our reputation, our image, our perception, our reality, our truth.

Under Trump, we’re a dark, ugly, cruel, fearful, hateful place. And if you love this country like I love this country, damn it, that should make you profoundly sad as well.

That’s all. That’s all this Wednesday.

Be brave,

This Week on The Social Contract

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Wednesday with Tommy Christopher (click if you missed it!)

Wednesday with Rachel Janfaza (click if you missed it!)

Thursday, 4pm ET: “Unvarnished” with Edwin Eisendrath

Thursday, 6pm ET: “Tequila Talk” with Cliff Schecter

Thursday, 7pm ET: AMA for paid subscribers

Friday, noon ET: “Welcome to the Party, Pal!” with Mike Nellis

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