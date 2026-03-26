The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ted Miller's avatar
Ted Miller
4h

Yes, very sad. But Trump didn’t do this on his own. He has been aided and abetted by Congressional republicans, a corrupt Supreme Court, and millions of Americans who cheer him on. Sad, indeed.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jd's avatar
Jd
3hEdited

Literally everything he touches turns to shit, always has. All of his “success” and his wealth has been stolen, all his life. And while he is obviously not doing all this damage alone, he is the pedo puppet these evil idiots chose, and he will bring them all down in the end. Take comfort in this—he will be gone soon enough, we will get the justice we demand, and they will get the justice they deserve.

Also, Putin has been working on the complete destruction of the US for decades, and again, this buffoon is the one he appointed to do his bidding. But in the end, we are stronger than them. Yes we are imperfect and we have had leaders for decades that don’t represent the majority of us, but this is the tipping point, the 4th turning, and we will take back our democracy.

Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture