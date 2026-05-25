The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Vicki Feeback's avatar
Vicki Feeback
6h

This administration is always scowling like someone took the last doughnut.

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Deborah solleveld's avatar
Deborah solleveld
5h

He looks like a toddler having a temper tantrum

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