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Like every week under this administration, this one was full of buffoonery by the nation’s biggest jerks. Here are a few of the worst.

TODD BLANCHE & THE TRUMP DOJ. Let’s kick off with the jerks who this week gave Donald Trump not one but two huge handouts. First, in order to get Trump to drop the $10 billion lawsuit he lobbed at the IRS and Treasury Department after his tax returns were leaked, the DOJ agreed to bar the IRS from ever auditing or investigating him, his family, or his companies over existing tax claims. Ever. You can bet Trump will be giddy about that, since the only thing he loves more than golf is getting out of paying his taxes.

But if you think that’s corrupt, the DOJ also agreed to create a $1.8 million slush fund to bail out Trump’s political allies who have been the victims of “weaponization and lawfare” (a.k.a. being prosecuted for breaking the law). That includes many of the Jan. 6 rioters who have been charged with, among other things, assaulting law enforcement officers and committing seditious conspiracy against the United States. What does acting Attorney General Todd Blanche have to say about all this? “People that hurt police get money all the time.” You read that right. Giving money to people who beat and killed law enforcement doesn’t bother him one bit. Shameful.

CONGRESSIONAL GOP. While we’re on the topic of Trump’s underlings, his minions in the House on Thursday intervened to block a vote on a resolution to prevent Trump from continuing with his war in Iran without congressional approval. What’s more, Majority Leader Mike Johnson apparently spent the days before the planned vote trying to stall it. With even Republican voters overwhelmingly opposing the war, it’s no shocker that the bill was expected to pass. Instead of being big enough to accept the result, these lawmakers thwarted the vote. Not only are they jerks, but cowards to boot.

EIGHT DEMOCRATS. If you thought the GOP was chock full of jerks, you’d be right, but it turns out, the Democrats had a few this week, too. On Tuesday, Trump’s pick for judge of the District of South Carolina, Sheria Akins Clarke, appeared before the Senate for her confirmation hearing. Sen. Richard Blumenthal asked her who won the 2020 election. She couldn’t come up with a clear response. What about if the U.S. Capitol was attacked on Jan. 6? More silence. And guess what? Not one, not two, but eight Democrats crossed the aisle to confirm her anyway. We all know my new party is missing some spine, but this is a new low.

JOHN FETTERMAN. Another jerky Democrat is Sen. John Fetterman, who seems to be picking up a thing or two from his MAGA colleagues. This week, a slew of leaked messages revealed just how much they’ve rubbed off on him, with the Senator from Pennsylvania mocking concerns over healthcare affordability, brushing off the Epstein files as a “nothing burger,” and accusing his fellow Democrats of hypocrisy in their outrage over the murder of Alex Pretti, whom he compared to Kyle Rittenhouse. This kind of idiocy isn’t new from Fetterman, who was the only Democrat to vote against a war powers resolution this Tuesday, and whose staff has expressed concern over his erratic behavior. The leaked texts are just another confirmation that he’s a MAGA sympathizer in Democrat’s clothing—and a total jerk, too.

GOP PRIMARY VOTERS IN KENTUCKY’S 4TH DISTRICT. Last up are Republican voters in Kentucky’s 4th congressional district, who on Tuesday chose Trump recruit Ed Gallrein over 14-year incumbent Thomas Massie as the Republican nominee for their House seat. It’s not a huge surprise. The GOP has been Trump’s party for a while, and MAGA PACs spent millions defaming Massie in this race. Why? Because Massie hasn’t forgotten the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, and he’s made a herculean effort to ensure the release of the Epstein files. These voters decided to help let Epstein’s pedo pals off the hook.

Of course, the biggest jerk of the week, month, year, and decade is always Donald Trump himself, but there’s only so much space here to write about all the horrible things he does in a single day, much less a week. Fuck Trump.

Now scroll down for our Heroes of the Week!

This Past Week

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Amid the daily onslaught of infuriating news, we have to acknowledge the heroes among us. The list continues to grow, as more and more of us stand up to the tyrant and his fascist regime. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

CAPITOL COPS. This week, two of the cops who bravely defended our nation’s capitol on Jan. 6—Daniel Hodges and Harry Dunn—gave us another reason to call them heroes. They’re suing the Trump Administration to block any and all payments from Trump’s slush fund, calling it “the most brazen act of presidential corruption this century.” They say the fund is illegal and will “encourage those who enacted violence in the President’s name to continue doing so.” Good move, officers.

BRIAN FITZPATRICK. Also outraged by the fund is Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who says he and a number of other Republicans will try to “kill” it. He’s already making good on that promise, on Wednesday banding together with Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi to launch a bill that would bar federal dollars from being used for the fund. Fitzpatrick has a record of voting against Trump’s will, despite the president’s threats to him that “it doesn’t work out well” for lawmakers who defy him. Republicans like Fitzpatrick are extremely rare these days. We need more to take a stand like him.

MARY MORIARTY. This county prosecutor in Minnesota is bringing charges against an ICE officer who shot a Venezuelan man during ICE’s assault on the state. The officer is charged with several counts of assault, as well as falsely reporting a crime after he lied about the victim attacking him. Moriarty says that the officer’s “federal badge does not make him immune to state charges for his criminal conduct.” And that’s the standard we need to hold all ICE officers to.

THE JUDICIARY. As always, judges across the nation are acting as the final line of defense against Trump’s tyranny. One heroic judge this week was Judge Waverly Crenshaw, who cleared the wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia of criminal charges and called out the DOJ for its “abuse of prosecuting power” in bringing them. Another was Judge John D. Bates, who ordered the Trump Administration to adhere to the Presidential Records Act, contradicting the DOJ’s claim that it’s unconstitutional. Good work, judges.

ALABAMA & NEW YORK PROTESTERS. Speaking of standing up against tyranny, another group of heroes are the thousands of protesters who took to the streets in Montgomery last Saturday. Chanting “vote, vote, vote” and holding signs calling for the protection of Black Americans’ right to vote, they sent a clear message about the Supreme Court’s decision to gut the Voting Rights Act. Meanwhile in New York, a voter cut into Trump’s speech to ask him “How do you sleep? ICE kills people.” Heroes, all of them.

HONORABLE MENTION: In contrast to their House colleagues’ ridiculous move on the war powers resolution, Senate Republicans managed to grow a pair this week. They announced that they’ll be removing Trump’s requested $1 billion boost to Secret Service funding, in part for his ballroom, from their immigration enforcement funding bill. It ain’t heroic, and it’s the least they can do, but it’s refreshing to see Republicans deny Trump’s whims for once.

Did we miss anyone? Send your heroes our way!

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